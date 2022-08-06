Sports
Women’s football announces incoming 2022 class
ORONO, Maine The University of Maine Women’s Soccer Team, Head Coach Scott Atherleyand its staff announced their 2022 recruitment course in Jessica Kasacek, Emma Schneider, Julie Lossius, Jordane Pinette, Madison Michaud, Amelia Ames, Gillian Roversand Rachel Ross.
“We are happy to welcome the new members of our program to our family here at UMaine,” said head coach Scott Atherley. “They all embody our team values and we are confident they will all have an impact on the pitch, in the classroom and in the local community.”
Jessica Kasaceka 5’8″ goalkeeper from Canterbury, Connecticut, transferred from West Virginia University. She served as a backup role for the Mountaineers during her two seasons at Morgantown. During her club career, Jessica played for Oakwood Soccer Club. She started 19 games for the club U-18/19 and 32 in the U-16/17 program During her time in the net, Jessica helped Connecticut FC to the 2015-17 State Cup.
Emma Schneidera 5’9″ defender from Calgary, Alberta, transferred from Florida Gulf Coast University. Sister of Myla Schneider, she appeared in four games over two years at FGCU. During the 2019 club season, her team finished fifth at the Canada Soccer National Youth Championships. Emma earned the hardest working player and most consistent player awards from the Canada Soccer Regional Excel Program (2018-19) and was a co-captain of her club team.
Rachel Rossa 5’8″ goalkeeper from Yorktown Heights, New York, transferred from Rider University. She played in six games during her two years in New Jersey. Rachel finished the 2021 season with a 2.57 GAA and a save rate of .618 and recorded 21 saves and one win in her 456 minutes of playing time.
“Three out of eight came to us in January as transfers and were able to compete in the spring. Their impact was immediately apparent.” Coach Atherley continued: “By adding Jess and Rachel, we’ve strengthened the goalkeeper position to the point that we have three players to start. Emma has added an important attacking dimension to our backline that makes our build-up less predictable. Her athleticism is off the charts and she is diligent in and out of possession.”
Julie Lossiusa 5’8″ forward from Kristiansand, Norway, played for Kristiansand Katedralskole Gimle during her high school days. Amazon Grimstad FK and Randesund IL were Julie’s two club programs. Her club team was the League Champion during the 2019-20 season, finishing second in the 2019 Barcelona Girls Club, won the 2019 Sør Cup and was a semifinalist at the 2018 Adidas National tournament.
Jordane Pinettea 5’4″ striker from Polyvalente Black Lake in Thetford Mines, Quebec. She won a silver medal at the Canadian Championship in 2021, after winning the Quebec Provincial Championship the same season. Jordane led her team in scoring every year in high school and CEGEP.
Coach Atherley was quoted as saying: “We added three explosive forwards in advance. “Jordane is fast and dynamic and she has been a prolific goalscorer at every level. “Julie can play in both the 9th and the 10th position. Her sense of play and spatial awareness are at a higher level. She was rated best among all outfield players for her team in Norway. Her experience in the second highest professional league will serve her well at our level. Gillian is strong and powerful. The combination of her size and physique will make her feel right at home in the America East Conference. She is durable and effective at playing back and focusing on the goal.”
Madison Michauda 5’5″ midfielder from Gorham High School in Gorham, Maine, was named to the Maine state all-star team three years in a row (2019-2021) and was named All-Conference in each of her four seasons with Gorham Madison led her high school team in scoring during her last three seasons, she also led her 4X100 relay team to the Class “A” State Track and Field Championship.
Amelia Ames, a 5’8” midfielder from Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, led her team to four consecutive conference titles. Amelia was named Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year for her tremendous success in the classroom.
“In midfield, Maddie is a quick and capable player. Her composure on the ball combined with her speed and vision make her versatile,” said coach Atherley. “I see her fill a number of roles for us this season. Amelia has a tremendous advantage. She plays quickly and recognizes how to effectively shift the ball with her long range passes. I’m excited to see her compete with our experienced players .”
Gillian Roversa 5’9″ midfielder for St. Mary’s Kitchener in Kitchener, Ontario, led her squad to an undefeated record in her final season and competed in the Provincial Championship. She was also an academic all-star in all four years of the secondary school .
The 2022 season kicks off on August 21 against St. Peter’s University at Mahaney Diamond. You can view the entire schedule here.
