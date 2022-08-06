Sports
“Take care of your cricket, don’t tell us what to do. We can do it better than you’ | Cricket
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on the old powers of England and Australia for blaming IPL for disrupting the international cricket calendar. Criticism of IPL started to gain momentum after multiple IPL franchise owners bought teams in the upcoming T20 leagues in South Africa and the UAE, which are likely to clash with the schedule of the Australian Big Bash League and England’s The Hundred. Gavaskar advised England and Australia to ‘represent their interests’ and said they should not ‘interfere’ with proceedings in Indian cricket.
“… At least take care of your cricketing interests, but please don’t interfere with ours and tell us what to do. We will look after our interests and do better than what you tell us to do,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for sports star.
Also read | Glenn McGrath gives his verdict on Rohit Sharma’s recent form, names two young Indian pacesetters he’s ‘proud of’
Gavaskar called the protest “amusing” and said England and Australia had started to “squirm” as news about South Africa and the UAE competitions came out.
“It was funny to read that the Indian Premier League is once again seen as disrupting the cricket calendar of other international teams. At the time the news of the South African T20 league and UAE T20 league came out, the ancient powers began to writhe and have led their apologists to try the IPL,” he wrote.
The former India captain said England and Australia are concerned about the schedule as the new tournaments could clash with their T20 leagues.
“The England and Wales Cricket Board has created a window for its flagship The Hundred when the England team are not playing international matches.
“The Australians have also planned their Big Bash when their contracted players will be available to play. But they are concerned that the UAE and the South African T20 competitions are scheduled around the same time and there is a danger that some of their players might miss it. choose to play there instead of the Big Bash,” Gavaskar added.
Gavaskar, the first batter to score 10,000 test runs, highlighted how Indian teams were not invited regularly in the past, but things changed when cricket started to gain popularity in India.
“Remember the times when India as a team was not attractive in terms of entry fees. The Indian teams would have a gap of years between trips to the shores of the ancient powers. The first Indian team toured Australia in 1947/8. Guess what when was the next time the indian team went there it was 1967/8 yes sir a good 20 years between the two tours the next was in 1977/8 also england dropped the indian team after long hiatus 1936 , then 1946. World War II from 1939 to 1945 could have played a part in this. Indian visited England again in 1952, 1959 and then 1967.
“It was only after the other cricket boards finally realized that an invitation to the MCC Presidents box was not helping them promote their cricket and new administrators, who had no inferiority complexes, came in that India started to have tours at regular intervals of four years. Now these same ancient powers want India to come to their shores every year because they have understood that the Indian team brings in more moolah than even when they play against each other,” said Gavaskar.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/look-after-your-cricket-don-t-tell-us-what-to-do-don-t-interfere-gavaskar-tears-apart-old-powers-england-australia-101659727561967.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Suri Cruise Elevates Breezy Floral Dress For Date With Sneakers – Footwear News August 6, 2022
- Imran Khan says Indian moves cannot crush Kashmiri spirit August 6, 2022
- DWAC seeks to delay merger with Trumps Truth Social Company amid federal investigations August 6, 2022
- Utah State Football Ready for First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday August 6, 2022
- President Xi could use President Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to ‘create a new normal’: expert August 6, 2022