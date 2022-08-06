Back at camp: alum, first practice marks start of fall

BERKELEY There has been a lot of energy in Strawberry Canyon in recent days with approximately 250 current and former players spanning more than 50 seasons of Cal football on Thursday before fall reporting day.

“It was a great night of Cal football,” said David Ortega, who recorded 525 tackles for the Golden Bears from 1986 to 1989 and remains the school’s all-time greatest tackler. “We had Golden Bears there from six decades and they all said it was such a great idea to introduce our current players to our former players. We all sat in the locker room and ran through the North Tunnel to California. Memorial Stadium. Kudos to Wilcox’s coach and his staff for this event.”

“The opening of the autumn camp is an experience that our players will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Ron Coccimiglio , who had 11 career interceptions for the Golden Bears from 1978-80 and has since worked in various roles for the Cal football program. “It was fantastic to see so many former Cal football alumni with our current players. CEOs, former NFL players and entrepreneurs were all in full swing when we opened camp. It was great to have so many of our football alumni together see that spanned many decades together on campus.”

Cal’s 135 football alumni in attendance arrived at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on Thursday afternoon and were promptly greeted with a backpack of Cal football swag and a tour of the team’s Simpson Center facilities that opened in 2012 along with a renovated stadium. and have continued to improve in the decade since. The current Golden Bears then joined the alumni for a barbecue at the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Plaza.

“It was great to meet and connect with some of the great players in Cal’s history,” current player Matthew Cindri said. “It was nice to hear their stories and compare the Cal experience of the past with the present. The Cal family is strong and continuing to build connections is what makes this place so special.”

“I really enjoyed connecting with the alumni and also seeing some of my old teammates,” he added Daniel Scott a sixth-year senior who was the only player on the current roster on the program when Wilcox became head coach in 2017. “It was fun sitting at the barbecue with Cal legends sharing great stories about Cal’s past. I can’t wait to to see how fast the barbecue will grow for years to come.”

The alumni continued with a social event at the University Club after the barbecue, while the current players were released to prepare for the first full day of Friday’s fall camp, which began with breakfast at 7 a.m. and ended in the early evening after meetings, practice, interviews, lunch, strength and conditioning, more meetings, walk thrus, dinner and more meetings.

The Bears will do it all over again Saturday and almost every day except for the one mandatory day off a week at fall camp in preparation for the team’s 2022 season that begins against UC Davis at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 3. (1:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Bay Area).

All of the team’s fall camp practices through August 23 are scheduled to be open to the public and begin at 9:30 a.m. PT each day. Admission is free and participants may enter FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium through Gate 2 in the northwest corner of the stadium and enter the concourse through Stairwell 6 to the available seating on the west side of the stadium in Sections E, EE, F , FF, G and GG. All other parts of the stadium, including the pitch and the North Tunnel, are closed to the public. Below is a daily schedule of the remaining workouts, including days off.

2022 Cal Football Fall Camp Remaining Open Training Schedule

DAY DATE START TIME/NOTES

Saturday 6 August 9.30 am

Sunday 7 August 9.30 am

Monday 8 August 9.30 am

Tuesday 9 August Day off

Wednesday 10 August 09:30 hrs

Thursday 11 August 9.30 am

Friday 12 August 9.30 am

Saturday 13 August 9.30 am

Sunday 14 August Day off

Monday 15 August 9.30 am

Tuesday 16 August 9.30 am

Wednesday 17 August 09:30 hrs

Thursday, August 18, 9.30 a.m

Friday, August 19, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 20, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday 21 August Day off

Monday 22 August 09:30 am

Tuesday, August 23, 9:30 a.m.

* End of fall camp open training/media availability schedule on Tuesday, August 23 (regular season schedules begin on Wednesday, August 24)

*Unless otherwise noted, all events listed above are at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California; All times Pacific; Schedule subject to change

