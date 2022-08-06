Cricket cranes fail Jersey test, drop to third place |Challenge League B CRICKET





By Kirunda Wycliffe Result Uganda 266/6 in 50 overs Jersey 271/5 in 47.3 overs Jersey won by 5 wickets Cricket Cranes were unable to defend their big score in a 500+ run match when they lost to Jersey at the Farmers cricket ground in Jersey. Uganda won the toss and chose to bat first against Jersey, setting up a big score that seemed defensible, but they were unable to do the same with the ball when they lost to Jersey. Cricket cranes got off to a good start, with Simon Ssesazi (34 runs off 43 balls) and Arnold Otwani (56 runs off 74 balls) solid off the start as they set the pace for the incoming batsmen. Despite Uganda losing Simons wicket, his replacement, Ronak Patel had a smooth run with Arnold Otwani pushing the team to a comfortable score before both left the crease. The scoring was slow and low by both Kenneth Waiswa and the Deus Muhumuza partnership, who attempted to stabilize the rapid falling of wickets, leaving them 14 overs on the crease in exchange for 63 runs between them. Skipper Deus Muhumuza (86 runs off 80 balls) later took responsibility when with the help of Riazat Ali (24 runs off 24 balls) he didn’t knock out and helped the team put 266/6 in 50 overs In defence, Cricket Cranes failed to cover up the simple mistakes as Jersey continued to chase the required score with ease. The partnership between Harrison Carylon and Asha Tribe was so crucial in the chase as it put 130 runs between them and laid a better foundation for their followers despite Uganda picking up two early wickets. Cricket cranes continued to give second chances to batsmen who later gave glory to their team as they chased the required score with 15 balls left. The results mean Uganda drops to third, while Jersey shifts to second, as Hong Kong tops the list after beating Kenya. Cricket Cranes will return to play against Italy on Sunday in their second game of the final round of ICC Challenge League B.

