Watch: Controversy as Savitas save ruled out in IND-AUS CWG hockey. This is why





The Indian women’s hockey team lost 0-3 in the shoot-out to four-time champions Australia after both teams finished 1-1 at the end of regular time in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Savita Punia-led unit battled the opposition who were awarded two penalty corners with just a minute to go before the final horn. But the Indian skipper made a double save from the first attempt, turning the game into a shoot-out. But it was heartbreaking for India as Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Navneet Kaur missed their first three attempts, while Australia took all their chances to face host nation England in the final. However, the shootout became embroiled in controversy after Punia saved Ambrosia Malone’s first Australian attempt, but with the clock not set, India conceded the second time. Australia fired further into goal for the next three, while shots from the Indians were saved by Australia’s substituted goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. Ambrosia Malone’s shot was saved by Punia, but Australia was asked to retake the shot due to a technical problem. The officials forgot to turn on the shot clock, while the technical delegate said “no, no, no, wait, wait, wait”. She later informed the referee of the jump-off decision and Australia got another chance despite Punia’s save. The Technical Delegate must raise his hand before the shot clock is started and at the same time signal the striker to go for the penalty. “It was a very close game and sometimes these decisions don’t go the way you want, it gets harder. The first trick was asked to be taken again. It was difficult for us, but at the same time these are part of the game. We have to move on,” Punia vertelde told Sony Sports after the semi-final defeat. “It will take time today (to get over the loss in the semi-finals). It was an exciting game, we had worked hard. But now the bronze medal game is very important. We are aware of it. “As captain, as a senior player, it is my responsibility to motivate the players and make sure they are ready for the bronze medal match. India coach Janneke Schopman also responded to the shot clock issue, but said this should not be an excuse for her team’s defeat. India now plays in the play-off for the bronze medal against the winners of previous edition New Zealand. “I just don’t understand. Australia wasn’t complaining, everyone agreed. It was a great stop. Even the umpires didn’t understand. “It’s hard because I think from 1-0 is demonstrable and I go in with momentum, I have 5 players who are angry that they can take it again. Their focus may have been affected a bit but it’s no excuse It wasn’t useful for us,” said Schopman.

