India Women vs England Women Cricket Semifinal Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Live Stream Details: When & Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W, Cricket Schedule, TV Timing | Cricket News

The Indian women’s cricket team is on the brink of history, taking on the England women’s cricket team in the first semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to be played at the Edgbastion cricket ground in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6). If Harmanpreet Kaur’s side wins today, they will secure their spot in the final while securing a silver medal in the competition. The Women in Blue have advanced to the semi-finals thanks to two consecutive wins over Pakistan and Barbados. India started their campaign on the wrong foot, losing to Australia by 3 wickets in a hard-fought match. They then easily defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and Barbados in the next two group matches.

Now England awaits them in the semi-finals. Mind you, England are unbeaten in the tournament as they have won all 3 matches in the competition so far. They have beaten goo teams like Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand to reach the semi-finals. The home side are without their captain Heather Knight, as she is out due to a hip injury. England, however, remain a major threat and they will of course enjoy home advantage.

India will count on people like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, the seniors on the side. While they can also take heart from the fact that batter Jemimah Rodrigues and pacer Renuka Thakur are in red-hot form. If India wins today, it will be the first time in women’s cricket history in the country that they will win a medal at Commonwealth Games. Needless to say, the women will give it their all in today’s game.

Match details

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final match will be played on Saturday (August 6).

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final match will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will start at 330 PM IST.

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be available on DD Sports channel and Sony Six Network in India.

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.