Loaded upper quarter with Swiatek, Serena, Azarenka, Osaka, Muguruza





The draw is set for the first of two WTA 1000 hard court events this summer. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked field at the National Bank Open hosted by Rogers, but she has a tough road ahead of her with four other Grand Slam champions in her quarter of the draw. Toronto:Full draw|Order of play Swiatek’s quarter-final opponent in her first hard-court tournament of the summer is number 8 Garbie Muguruza, but their charged quarter also includes unseeded Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. Williams, who is playing her first hard court event in 18 months, will open in a qualifier to face the winner of the round 1 match between Azarenka and 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic. Also present in Swiatek’s section is number 13 seed and home favorite Leylah Fernandez, who declared herself fully fit during Friday’s draw ceremony after a foot injury sustained at Roland Garros forced her out of Wimbledon. She too opens against a qualifier and could be Swiatek’s third round enemy. At the end of the quarter, Muguruza will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka or Estonian Kaia Kanepi in her first game of the summer season on the hard court. The Spaniard withdrew from this week’s event in San Jose with an injury. Draws, dates, prize money and everything you need to know about Toronto There are a total of nine big winners in the top half. In the second quarter, Czechs Karolina Pliskova, ranked No. 14, and 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova will clash to start, while 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu is the first foe for No. 11-seeded Daria Kasatkina. No.3 seed Maria Sakkari, who is a potential semifinal foe for Swiatek along with No.5 seed Ons Jabeur, opens against the winner of the all-American opening round match between 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia kenin . Toronto 2019 Highlights: Bianca Andreescu’s Top Photos

In the bottom half of the draw, the number 2 seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit opens against the winner of the match between Swiss Jil Teichmann and wildcard Venus Williams. Williams played her first game of the summer this week at the Citi Open in Washington, DC, where she was defeated in Round 1 by Rebecca Marino of Canada. Three takeaways: Marino triumphs in Venus Williams’ return to singles Other bottom half highlights include a round 1 match between No. 9 seed Emma Radaucanu and defending champion Camila Giorgi of Italy, and a potential second round meeting between No. 10 seed Coco Gauff and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Both face qualifiers in their openers. Nine of the Top 10 in this week’s ranking will compete in the sixth WTA 1000 event of the season. World No.9 Danielle Collins is the only omission. She withdrew last week with an ongoing neck injury. The main tournament at the Sobeys Stadium starts on Monday, August 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2722522/toronto-draw-loaded-top-quarter-features-swiatek-serena-azarenka-osaka-muguruza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos