CWG 2022 India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semifinal Highlights: IND 1-1 (0-3) AUS

Engels couldn’t dampen India’s confidence as they secured their place in the semi-finals with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Canada.

They finished second in their group behind England with nine points from four matches. The Hockeyroos, on the other hand, are in superb form and have completed their group with four wins from as many matches and that too without conceding a single goal.

The Indian women’s hockey team would like to draw inspiration from the success of Tokyo 2020 as they face Australia in the semi-finals after being stunned 1-0 in the quarter-finals at the Olympics last year.

The Savita Punia-led side would like to make an encore, but it would be easier said than done as Australia is by far the dominant force in the CWG with four golds in six editions since hockey’s introduction to the Games in 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs Australia women’s hockey semifinal match:

What time does the women’s hockey semifinal between India and Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games start?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games for women’s hockey, India vs Australia, kicks off on Saturday, August 6 at 12:45 PM IST.

Where will the women’s women’s field hockey semi-final against Australia in the 2022 Commonwealth Games be played?

The match between India and Australia, the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games, will be played in Birmingham, England.

Where can you watch India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semifinals during the Commonwealth Games 2022 match on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 of the Commonwealth Games for women’s women’s hockey against Australia will be screened on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the women’s women’s field hockey semi-final against Australia during the Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of the match between India and Australia Women’s Hockey Semifinals will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

INDIA SQUAD –

Savita Punia (Captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika

