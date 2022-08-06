Cricket bat art boosts Brett Wiltshire’s confidence and self-esteem at his local man’s barn





When Brett Wiltshire was asked by his local barn to turn old cricket bats into works of art, he wasn’t sure he was up to the challenge. But two batslaters, Mr Wiltshire, who is living with kidney failure, says the project has boosted his self-esteem and confidence. When the charity Where there’s a Willchallenged cast men’s sheds across Australia to get members to turn an old cricket bat into a work of art, the Rutherglen Community Men’s Shed was eager to get involved. Through cricket bat art exhibitions, Where There’s a Will raises awareness and funds to support people with disabilities. Mr Wiltshire, with Ern Walder, levels and cleans the old bats before they are transformed. ( ABC Goulburn Murray: Allison Jess ) Ern Walder, chairman of the North-East Victoria group, said Rutherglen wanted to be involved in the project because men’s sheds were about “health, wellbeing and taking care of each other”. “She [Where there’s a Will] asked groups that have someone with a disability or challenge to refurbish and paint an old bat.” All completed bats will be auctioned or sold later this year with funds raised for Where’s a Will. The Rutherglen Men’s Shed is happy to take old cricket bats for the art project. ( ABC Goulburn Murray: Allison Jess ) Mr Walder said the charity was named after Will Clarke, a young man living with an autism spectrum disorder and fond of cricket. “To give him some therapy, he started doing cricket bats, and we were challenged to find someone in our groups who would be willing to do this.” Find more local news Mr Walder said he had spoken to member MrWiltshire about taking up the challenge. Mr Wiltshire, who has had kidney or kidney failure for over 40 years and lives with chronic pain, said he was now happy to be involved. His confidence grew as she worked on the project with Albury-based artist Robyn Patterson-Elliot. The result is two bats representing the local Rutherglen community. The finished cricket bats pay tribute to Rutherglen’s wine industry and gold mining history. ( ABC Goulburn Murray: Allison Jess ) Mr Wiltshire said he was “fired up” by the completed bats, which were attributed to the local wine industry and Rutherglen’s gold mining history. “A bat has vine leaves and a bottle of red on it. The gold mine contains figurines made of curved nails,” he said. Mr Walder said it had been a fantastic journey for Mr Wiltshire. “He is no longer sure of himself and how to do anything to produce these bats,” said Mr. Walder. “He thinks about what he wants to do, and he puts it all together, which has given him a different level of achievement.” The Rutherglen Community Men’s Shed has approximately 20 members and has been in existence for over 10 years. ( ABC Goulburn Murray: Allison Jess )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-06/cricket-bat-art-boosts-brett-wiltshires-confidence-at-mens-shed/101301988 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos