Football sets all-time season ticket record for 2022 season

Sales of football season tickets for the 2022 season have broken an all-time high, eclipsing the previous record of 63,279 in 2019. So far, more than 7,000 new season tickets have been purchased leading to Coach Steve Sarkisian ‘s second season at the helm of the Longhorns. The 2022 home schedule, which includes seven home games for the first time since 2010, will be highlighted on Sept. 10 by a non-conference home game featuring future Southeastern Conference foe Alabama. It’s only the second time the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have met in Austin and the first time since 1922!

The only way to get tickets to the Alabama game is to buy season tickets. Due to high demand, there will be no general public ticket sales for this early season premiere game.

Don’t wait any longer and be a part of history, because there are only a limited number of season tickets available. Becoming a season ticket holder this year also secures your spot for the future, including when the Longhorns move on to the Southeastern Conference. Season tickets include tickets to all seven home games:

ULM: Saturday 3 September at 7 p.m.

Alabama: Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m.

UTSA: Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

West Virginia: Saturday, October 1 (time to be determined)

Iowa State: Saturday, October 15 (time to be determined)

TCU: Saturday 12 Nov. (Time to be determined)

Baylor: Friday, Nov. 25 (Time to be determined)

Fans looking for other ticket options can also take advantage of Three-Game Mini Plans, FLEX Passes and Group Ticketswhich do not include the Alabama game. Subscriptions, mini-plans and FLEX passes can be purchased online at TexasSports.com/tickets. Groups of 20 people or more can call 512-471-3333 to buy discounted group ticket prices (Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Central).

With the exception of limited stock at the UFCU Field Club in the South End zone, all seats in suites and clubs are sold out for the 2022 season. For more information about the UFCU Field Club, contact the Longhorn Foundation at 512-471 -4439.