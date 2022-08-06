First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in tennis drama series





Poldark maybe ready and The crown may end soon enough, but some of the stars of the shows turn their attention to the tennis court for a brand new drama. From writer and creator Hania Elkington, fifteen-love will arrive on next year in the UK and Ireland, with Poldark‘s Aidan Turner and newcomer Ella Lily Hyland in the lead role. The crownAnna Chancellor, charm‘s Jessica Darrow, House of the Dragon‘s Steffan Rhodri, and more will join the drama as well. Hyland will play Justine Pearce, a young sports prodigy who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam Tennis, while Turner takes on the role of her coach, Glenn Lapthorn. ROB YOUNGSON/Prime Video Related: The crown star Emma Corrin talks about their non-binary identities Promising “a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power and obsession”, fifteen-love revisits the couple’s dynamics after a devastating injury forces Justine off the field. The official synopsis teases: “Five years later, now 22 years old, Justine is a therapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating demise on the world stage. “But when Justine makes an explosive accusation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to rethink everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.” Getty Images Related: The crown star Dominic West teases ahead to “tumultuous” season 6 Set to explore “the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport”, as well as the relationships that define it, fifteen-love will see Justine and Glenn “battle for the truth…as they both seek fame at the Grand Slam Lawn Event of the Year”. In a statement, Aidan Turner said he was “excited” to take on the role: “Hania’s scripts and characters are so incredibly layered and nuanced, addressing themes and issues within the sports world that I don’t think have been explored on I Watch. Looking forward to taking on the complex role of Glenn and can’t wait to work with Ella, Hania, World Productions, Prime Video and the rest of the cast to bring this important story to life.” Ella Lily Hyland added: “When I read fifteen-love I immediately noticed how important and unique the story felt. Hania’s writing looks at the grayer areas in relationship and power dynamics. Justine is such a wonderful, complicated character. I feel so lucky to play against her and be part of such a brave and daring team.” fifteen-love will launch on Prime Video UK and Ireland sometime next year. Best entertainment and tech deals Buy Sky TV, Broadband and Mobile deals Sky

