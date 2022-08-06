International Cricket Council (ICC) has confidence in cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics





Cricket In Olympic Games. Olympics are considered to be the event that every athlete dreams of playing in. Summer Olympics, also known as the Games of the Olympiad, take place every 4 years. The inaugural Summer Olympics were held in Athens, Greece in 1896, and the recent one was hosted in Japan in 2021. the 34e edition of the Summer Olympics, also known as LA28, is scheduled to take place in Los Angels between July 14e– July 30e. According to the reports published by ESPN Cricinfo, the International Olympic Committee has shortlisted cricket among the 9 sports that will be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Apart from this, we will see 28 games whose names have already been announced in December last year. . Also Read: Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Schedule, Venue, Teams, Timetable and List of Winners The International Olympic Committee has shortlisted baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, breakdance, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport, along with cricket, as a possible addition to the sporting event. The ICC has been commissioned to give a presentation on how the addition of cricket can benefit the Olympic Games. They will hold a formal presentation at the end of August of this year. The final decision will be made by the International Olympic Committee in June 2023. The LA28 cannot be forced to include additional sports, but they are considering all available options to meet the expected limit of 10,500 athletes at the Olympic event. Also, the committee believes that adding a new sport will mean new vibes and ultimately new attractions. Also Read:Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Team India’s XI Against Pakistan Cricket has only been seen once, and that was during the 1900 Olympics in Paris. Great Britain and France were the two countries that participated in the 1900 games. In the ongoing Commonwealth Games in England we have seen cricket included for the first time. Women’s cricket teams from 8 countries are involved. This has made the IOC think along the lines of the Commonwealth Games. How they do that is a big debate. The tsunami of cricket leagues around the world and the continued increase in its popularity is being closely watched by the International Olympic Committee. The experts believe that adding a sport like cricket to the Olympics will make it more glamorous. Cricket is one of the richest sports games in the world and its financial benefits can be an added advantage. The IOC has always been known to find ways to add a new dimension to the Olympics, and cricket can play a vital role here. Also Read: BCCI Announces Team India Schedule, Home Series Venues Against Australia and South Africa “If you participate in multi-sport games, be it the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games or the African Games, it’s good for the growth of our game to keep cricket in these multi-sport events,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice told reporters. week. past. We think it’s high time cricket was given a place in the world’s biggest sporting event to add more value.

