Sports
Licking County’s Latest No. 1 Singles Tennis Players Pass First Test
GRANVILLE Natalee Breckenridge wasn’t sure how her first attempt at No. 1 singles would go, but her performance on Friday boosted her confidence.
The Newark senior finished 2-1 and came in second in the season-opening Licking County Tournament at Denison University. Mostly playing number 3 singles last season, Breckenridge performed to fill a void as the Wildcats graduated their top two singles players.
“We were kind of even as a team for who played singles, so I didn’t really know who would play the first singles. So far it’s been fun,” Breckenridge said. “The rest of the year I don’t know. I’m nervous about that. I feel like I’m learning after every game to get better and what I can improve.”
Watkins Memorial freshman Kaiya Minier defeated Breckenridge for the title. In the one-set format, Minier won her first two games by tiebreak and her third 6-4 in her varsity debut.
Minier is no stranger to tough tennis. She has played at Scarborough East since the second grade and has mostly competed with older players.
“It was a little scary, but I was excited to play the first singles,” said Minier. “It was a bit of a surprise. I always thought I was good, but I didn’t know I was going to be first. I didn’t know if I would go straight to the varsity.”
Addi Taylert of Newark took first place on number 2 singles ahead of Abigail Richardson of Watkins.
The depths of Granville propelled the Blue Aces the rest of the way. Grace Emery won No. 3 singles for Newarks Becca Helber, and the Blue Aces won all three doubles, totaling 14 points, two more than the Wildcats 12 to take the team championship.
“It’s really exciting,” said senior Sophia Tuma, who joins Abby Sanders and Eliza Kurtz as one of the three Granville captains. “I’m really proud of all the work we’ve done so far. We’ve all been part of the team since the first year, and it’s like the culmination of all these great things. It’s nice to have something under control have and so proud of it.”
Granville’s veteran duo of Kurtz and Abby Riley won #1 in doubles. Emory Johnson and Ela Kendrick doubled at number 2, and Tessa Quinjano and Audrey Stankunas tied them at number 3.
The Blue Aces had several spots up for grabs in the season, but coach Rick Corder has more than 20 players in a thriving schedule.
“I prefer singles, but I have a lot of anxiety, so it’s a challenge,” said Tuma, who played No. 1 singles for the first time. “It’s more a game against myself than a game against someone else, but I’m doing my best. We have a great coach, so he paved the way for all the girls here and did so much for us.”
Despite coach Rob Hays being forced to make a few last minute changes to his lineup, it was also a strong start for Newark.
Azzure Horne and Lacey Lane were runners-up on #2 doubles as did Marie Arnold and Aleejah Frazure on #3 doubles for the Wildcats.
“Azzure is really working,” Breckenridge said. “She has improved her service a lot, especially this year. I’m really proud of her and the whole team.”
Terah Severance and Payton Zerkle took second on No. 1 double to third place Watkins. Tuma, Newarks Dia Bailey and Watkins Claudia Schaar received sportsmanship awards.
