Sports
Mizzou Football ends a grueling week of training, ready for a rest day
Dear readers, I used to be able to tolerate the mid-Missouri heat. I was a lifeguard for a long time, so I spent over 40 hours a week outside, soaking up the sun in 100-degree weather. I don’t know if it’s because I now have jobs where I’m mostly indoors, but now, no. I don’t feel like walking from my office to the car anymore so the fact that Mizzous footballers have been outside in this heat just baking in the sun while practicing (at least they are not in full pads yet) is wild to me. I could not do it. I would not do it.
The good news is that they finally have a day off before practicing for another six consecutive days! First, let’s take a look at some pictures of Mizzou Athletics Mikayla Schmidt.
Dave Matter’s recent chat on STLToday.com covered many different football related topics. Since it’s for subscribers, Ill’s share is minimal.
When asked about a QB rotation to use the guys’ different strengths, Matter was quick to point out that a lot of them have similar strengths, so actually it wouldn’t make much sense to rotate.
When you say you can run, I think Cook and Macon are quite similar in speed and athleticism. Cook doesn’t get enough credit for his abilities as an athlete and runner. And I’d say based on the small sample size we’ve seen, he’s a much better passer-by. So, unless one of them has drastically changed their game/strength, I don’t see a huge benefit in rotating it.
Someone asked for a comparison of Luther Burden III to the Mizzou WR of yesteryear.
He’s not as tall and slender as Justin Gage or Danario Alexander, but he’s bulkier than Jeremy Maclin. I’d say those three were the best Tiger receivers of their generation – and if he compares favorably with any of them, it would be Maclin. Explosive, good hands, strong after the catch, return power.
Mic on drinking!
Next, let’s check in at Parkers, the last of the camp.
Drinkwitz on the improved depth in the trenches: We had to improve the line of scrimmage, especially towards the run, because we didn’t have much depth. Transfers have been coming in and fighting for a lot of playing time, that’s what I wanted to see.
Xavier Delgado on how this team looks different from the previous pair: The coaching staff has made it a point to get the team together, Coach Drink really emphasizes the camaraderie which will really help if we are in the trenches during the season.
Quick notes from practice:
1) The O-linemen definitely have the most fun during warm ups, asking for more “juice” from coaches and getting hold of late players.
2) A Seahawks and Bengals scout was present.
3) Defense won the most reps versus offense when practicing running.
Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) August 4, 2022
QB Drills from Matt Stahl at the Trib!
On to the links!
american football
- Contact ABC17 News Director, Nathalie Jones:
For context, Finley is competing with Zach Calzada – former Texas A&M Aggie – for Auburn’s QB job.
Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 4, 2022
Dennis Gates in the baseball field
Coach Dennis Gates is in the house for @Mizzou Night in Busch
His message to Mizzou fans: “Let’s do it together. … I really believe that our fan base, our enthusiasm, our excitement is there. … You will see an incredible environment with some results.” @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/y7neA2nKYb
Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) August 4, 2022
Other sports
Brown is from Chicago, top 40 talent, St. Rita product, and walked with Meanstreets this summer. MUs were constantly on hand, watching him and Nojus Indrusaitis at 16U matches. Also teammates with Illinois commit Morez Johnson and close with Michigan state pledge Jeremy Fears. https://t.co/0tWO7ufQH7
Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 4, 2022
- Interesting statement from Mizzou Volleyball player Brynn Carlson
The board has not taken any action on proposed changes to the transfer rules. It plans to revisit the issue after the Transformation Committee addresses concerns raised by members, including the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Council. pic.twitter.com/uvSwkKfL4j
Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 3, 2022
Mizzou in the pros/history
- It’s been a rough day for the W in general with the news of Brittney Griners being sentenced and sentenced to 9 years in prison, but especially for the Phoenix Mercury (13-19), who had to worry about their friend, teammate and family member since her February 12 arrest.
It was another loss for PHX as they failed to beat the Connecticut Sun (22-10), who have already secured their playoff spot. Sophie played 30 minutes into the loss, scored 10 points on 4-12 shooting (2-7 of three) with 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK and 1 TO. She was -17 at night.
- MPJ bounces back (video courtesy of former Rock M photographer Sean East)
- This is a great quote from former Mizzou softball player Kris Schmidt
Sources
