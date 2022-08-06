Sports
The shootout controversy in India’s defeat to Australia in the CWG hockey semifinals – Sports News, Firstpost
The India-Australia shootout in the women’s hockey semi-final was marred by controversy when the former won 3-0 at the Commonwealth Games.
India lost to Australia in shootout in the women’s field hockey semifinals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Hockey India
The Indian women’s hockey team’s quest for a spot in the Commonwealth Games final ended in heartbreak when powerhouse Australia defeated them 3-0 in the shootout in Birmingham.
The Savita Punia-led India team fought valiantly in the regular time semi-final, which ended in 1-1, but they missed their attempts in the shootout. Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs and Amy Lawton scored goals for Australia in the shootout.
Rebecca Greiner (10th min) scored Australia’s lone goal, while Vandana Katariya (49th) was the Indian side’s lone goalscorer.
The penalty shootout in particular was marred by controversy, as the first penalty had to be retaken by officials due to a shot clock error.
Commonwealth Games: India Schedule, Results, Medals
What really happened?
During the penalty shootout, Australian Malone missed her first attempt with a fine save from Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita. However, the officials gave the Aussie another chance as the timer hadn’t started yet. And she scored in the 2nd attempt.
Why was the penalty retaken?
Australian Malone, who missed her first attempt on the penalty shootout, was given another chance as the eight-second countdown on the scoreboard had not yet started.
According to the rules, a technical delegate standing next to the field must indicate that the stopwatch must start and at the same time a referee must indicate to the striker that he/she may continue with the penalty.
However, during the penalty shootout between India and Australia, the referee signaled Malone to start her penalty shootout attempt, while the technical delegate tried to warn the player and the referee that the clock had not yet rung.
However, Malone was already out, shot towards the Indian goal and when it was saved by Savita Punia, the umpires asked Malone to retake the penalty corner as the clock hadn’t officially started the countdown.
It is worth noting that each player is given eight seconds to throw the ball into the net during the shootout. Therefore, starting the stopwatch is an integral part of penalties.
How did the decision affect the outcome?
In her recapture attempt, Malone scored to give Australia a 1-0 lead. As the shootout progressed, all three Australians scored, while all three Indians missed. Therefore, Australia won the shootout 3-0 to participate in the CWG 2022 final where they will close the horns with England. On the other hand, India will now face New Zealand in the bronze medal game.
How did the Indian team react to the controversy?
“We don’t use it as an excuse, but we are people,” Savita said after the game. “It definitely affected us psychologically.”
Coach Janneke Schopmann echoed the same thoughts, saying: “I’m not using it as an excuse, but you know, your goalkeeper saves, that’s a huge boost for the team and you’re turning the decision to… really upset about it. I’m sure that their focus was a bit lost after that, and that’s no excuse, just a simple fact.”
“It has affected our momentum. [The retake] went in, and everyone is deflated, you don’t have to, but it’s human emotion… Better to have the strength to shake it off and think it doesn’t matter, but it makes out of course. “
“I’m angry, also because the umpires don’t understand either.” Then she explains the core of her annoyance. “The Australians weren’t complaining. They know they missed it. There were easily ten seconds when they got a chance to score, so why do you have to [retake it]?”
“I think those people [the delegates] just don’t understand the game and the emotions that come with it.”
“I’ve never experienced anything like this [in her playing and coaching career],” she said.
FIH ‘sorry’ to whistleblower, will assess incident
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) apologized on Saturday for the controversy over the clock and said it would “take a close look at the incident.”
“In the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 between Australia and India (Women), the penalties started too early (the clock was not ready to run yet), for which we apologise,” the FIH said in a statement. a statement.
“The procedure for such situations is that the penalty shoot-out has to be retaken, and that is what happened. This incident will be thoroughly reviewed by the FIH to avoid similar issues in the future,” the statement said.
Read allLatest news,Trending News,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandNewshere. follow us onfacebook,TwitterandInstagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/explained-the-shootout-controversy-in-indias-defeat-to-australia-in-cwg-hockey-semi-final-11019331.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- My Honest Review of Dr Tusk Skin Care 2022 August 6, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi, Manmohan Singh votes to elect India’s next vice president; Jagdeep Dhankar; Marguerite Alva August 6, 2022
- Hot Dogs and Cats Get Portable Fans to Beat Japan’s Scorching Summer August 6, 2022
- The jig up – Actor Michael Rappaport slams ‘fake’ Jake Paul for quitting the Madison Square Garden fight, claims he’s not worthy to fight in the arena that hosted Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Hulk Hogan August 6, 2022
- First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in tennis drama series August 6, 2022