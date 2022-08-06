Manika-Diya, Akula-Tennison reach women’s doubles quarter-finals in table tennis, CWG 2022 India, Manika-Diya, Akula-Tennison, women’s doubles quarter-finals in table tennis, india





Birmingham: The ninth day of the Commonwealth Games of India in 2022 started on a positive note as women’s doubles duos Manika Batra and Diya Prayag and Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison advanced to the quarter-finals after impressive victories on Saturday in their round of 16 matches.

Manika-Diya defeated Mauritius’ Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim 3-0.

This Indian duo beat their opponent 11-5, 11-5, 11-3. Manika and Diya got off to a good start and won the first game convincingly. They didn’t look back and followed it up with two more wins to seal the match and secure their ticket to the quarterfinals.

The other Indian women’s doubles duo Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison were also impressive in their 3-0 win over Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang and Lara Whitto of Wales.

Akula-Tennison came out on top in this one-sided game 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 to secure their place in the quarterfinals. The Welsh duo didn’t have too many chances to clear the deficit and lost the match within three games.

There is a lot of exciting table tennis action for fans these days.

Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will play in his quarterfinals from 2.40 pm.

At 3.25 pm Sathiya Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty will play their respective quarterfinals in men’s singles table tennis.

Sreeja Akula will play in the semifinals of the women’s singles table tennis category from 4.10 pm.

Sathiya Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal will play the semifinals of the men’s doubles table tennis from 4.55 pm.

From 6:00 PM, the table tennis mixed doubles team of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula will play their match in the semi-finals.

Commonwealth Games 2022 to start in Birmingham on July 28 and last until August 8 (ANI)

