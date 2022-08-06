CWG 2022: India bravely faces South Africa in men’s hockey | Commonwealth Games 2022 News







India was hoping not to face Aran Zalewski and his men for the title round and they did well to avoid them by outdoing Pool ‘B’. But the semi-final on Saturday will be a tough game against a brave one South Africa who has fought in the past New Zealand in their latest league outing to end a 20-year semifinal drought.

In terms of history and current ranking, India starts with favorites on paper. But on the pitch, the South Africans, who rank 13th in the world, can present a tough challenge. Much of the talk around the men’s hockey league has been about who will beat Australia. There’s a reason there’s an aura of invincibility surrounding the Down Under team. They have won all six gold medals since the sport’s introduction to CWG in 1998.India was hoping not to face Aran Zalewski and his men for the title round and they did well to avoid them by outdoing Pool ‘B’. But the semi-final on Saturday will be a tough game against a brave one South Africa who has fought in the past New Zealand in their latest league outing to end a 20-year semifinal drought.In terms of history and current ranking, India starts with favorites on paper. But on the pitch, the South Africans, who rank 13th in the world, can present a tough challenge. India’s strength lies in decimating the opponent’s defenders and earning penalty corners. This will be a tough challenge against an opponent who defends well, is quick on the counter and sharp with penalty corners.

India was largely clinical in their group matches but would like to learn important lessons from it, especially the 4-all draw against England. First, they can’t afford to cut the intensity in the last quarter. The defenders will also have to watch their legs in the circle.

The strikers, led by Mandeep Singh, will have to work as a unit, cover corners and be sharp with their shots on target. Mandeep, who has scored four goals so far, has been guilty of slacking in the circle, especially with the basics such as positioning himself and covering the corners well while firing on goal. The same has been the case with the experienced Akashdeep Singh.

While Harmanpreet Singh will remain the go-to man, he will look for better support in the rear of Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar. With India with a rotation policy, second goalkeeper Kishan Pathak will be wary of the strength and speed of the South Africans.

The last time the two teams met was on the FIH Pro League in Potchefstroom earlier this year, where India had returned 10-2 winners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games-2022/indiabirmingham/cwg-2022-india-run-into-plucky-south-africa-in-mens-hockey/articleshow/93384010.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos