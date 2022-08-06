Sports
BYU Football: All Eyes Are On QB Jaren Hall As Cougars Open Preseason Camp
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall says he has no goals or checklists for himself in what will almost certainly be his last season in Cougar Blue before pursuing his dream of playing in the National Football League.
Are expectations for the team as a whole? That’s another story.
I believe the sky is the limit, Hall said Thursday after BYU recorded its first preseason training camp training camp of 2022. We have the potential to have a really good season as a team.
With more personality and enthusiasm than perhaps ever in his five years in Provo, a relaxed, confident Hall made the rounds with reporters in the 95-degree heat at the outdoor training facility, joking about everything from his golf game to teaching coach and recently fourth. father Kalani Sitake tips about childcare, until his decision to practically wear a long-sleeved shirt to hide his muscular arms.
I believe the sky is the limit. We have the potential to have a really good season as a team. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall
Hall is of course not only the undisputed starting quarterback in 2022, he is also the face of the program, the leader and the alpha dog among the players. Last August, when he was battling for the starter with four-star prospect Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney, he was not as relaxed and easygoing as Thursday.
This is his team, and he knows it, even if he’s too humble and self-deprecating to say it outright.
Just another year of experience under my belt, that’s it, he said, when asked if camp is different this year, knowing he’s the guy. Just a little more confidence. The game is a bit slower. I’m a little more knowledgeable. I’m just trying to keep things simple, as always.
Praised for how good the passing game looked in the 20 or so minutes of practice that the media got to watch Thursday, Hall gave the credit to others.
Our O-line (striking), he said. And how clean the bag is, how well we ran the ball today. We don’t even have pads on, but they’re moving guys. It’s no secret (the O-line) is the strength of our team, as always.
In fact, you could argue that Hall is the strength of the team, having gone 8-2 as a starter in the 10 games he played last season, throwing 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Hes emerged as an NFL draft prospect, another reason why this season will almost certainly be his last, even if he’s technically still eligible for two more years.
Hall said he and top-three receivers Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney and Keanu Hill are already in sync, after spending countless hours off-season improving that chemistry, in addition to what they accomplished last year. Now it is important to align other receivers such as Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, Terence Fall and Brayden Cosper.
Springball always feels a little smoother right out of the gate, because it’s only two months (post-season), he said. But then fall camp is four, four-and-a-half months away from Spring Ball, so it’s a much longer break. Just find your sync with recipients (is a priority). Today, with all the experienced guys we have, everyone was where they needed to be. Now it’s a matter of doing everything a little faster, just syncing everything.
Sitake said Hall looks a lot more comfortable this year because he focused entirely on improving offense and not on winning a quarterback derby. He said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick did a masterful job bringing Hall along, just like Roderick did with Zach Wilson when he was the QBs coach and Jeff Grimes the OC in 2019 and 2020.
I gave (Roderick) the chance to just teach him, and bring out the standards he has for him, and the expectations he had of him to achieve this summer, Sitake said. And he did. We’ll see what happens in the fall camp. On Day 1, Jaren did great, as did the other quarterbacks when they were on the field.
Romney said he has worked with Hall all through the off-season, almost from the day he decided to return for one final season. Training camp will be used to hone specific game concepts and what will work against specific defenses, Romney said.
Has Hall added anything new to his repertoire?
I mean no. It’s Years. We know what to expect from him. He’s a baller, Romney said. It’s fun to watch him tear apart another defense and take on some DBs with the 11-on-11 (sessions). I’m excited to see him play in a full match again.
Hall said he may have gained five pounds in the off-season and is feeling really good with where he is now physically after missing the bowling match with an ankle injury.
Obviously, he knows he needs to take many precautions to stay healthy this season, having failed to finish the 2019 and 2021 seasons due to concussions in 2019 and the aforementioned in 2021. He sat out the entire 2020 season when Wilson ascended to fame with a hip injury.
I just need to get the ball out a lot faster and understand what’s going on, Hall said. You can prepare your body, eat well and sleep well. But at the end of the day, if you don’t know what’s going on, you can’t protect yourself, so you have to be locked in mentally and know the game better than anyone.
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/2022/8/5/23286697/byu-football-2022-preseason-training-camp-fall-jaren-hall-kalani-sitake-aaron-roderick-provo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowi will officially close the ASEAN Para Games today August 6, 2022
- Could China invade Taiwan? August 6, 2022
- Woman Mortified By Bespoke Dress That Looks Nothing Like She Ordered August 6, 2022
- India is through to the final, secure a medal August 6, 2022
- Xi Jinping’s Hands Tied to Taiwan as China’s Economy Tumbles | World | New August 6, 2022