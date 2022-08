Men’s review of Notre Dames’ first fall camp soccer practice

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the first fall camp exercise on the books. Let me say that again… COLLEGE FOOTBALL YOU COME! It was, of course, an exciting day, and one when I had hoped (and planned) for a different outcome. Some personal matters kept me hooked for most of the day, but at least Frank at UHND got a similar hand, never alone. So what happened? Things have happened, and I think the best way to summarize my thoughts is to do it in a friendly way. Injuries and ROSTER NOTES Offensive lineman Joey Tanona is medically retired. The Indiana freshman was involved in a car accident early on, and the mental, physical and emotional damage is too great to bear as a student athlete. He remains a student at Notre Dame and will likely be part of the program like Hunter Spears. FROM PRACTICE: RB Jadarian Price

TE Mitchell Evans

WR Joe Wilkins LIMITED REPAIRS: LB Marist Liufau

CB Cam Hart

CB Philip Riley ABOUT THE RETURN: RB Logan Diggs

W.R. Avery Davis OFFENCE I think any mention of a quarterback league is a sham and should be ended immediately. Tyler Buchner took the most reps from the first team on Friday, and I’m sure Drew Pyne will take the majority on Saturday. Buchner becomes the starter and I refuse to pretend. Avery Davis, Jayden Thomas, Lorenzo Styles and Braden Lenzy were the top four wide receivers. Thomas came out strong at the end of last season (well, at least in bowl practice) and seems to be ahead of Deion Colzie. Freshman Tobias Merriweather caught everyone’s attention for his size and explosion. It will be interesting to see Merriweather emerge during camp in a thin group. It’s official… Jarrett Patterson has moved to the left watch. Zeke Correll is the starting center with Josh Lugg to his right. Joe Alt is on the left and Blake Fisher on the right. Fisher had to leave training due to overheating and Michael Carmody took over for him. Carmody entered the camp weighing just 280 pounds. Logan Diggs MAY be available in the season opener against Ohio State. The sophomore rider was there doing his thing, but will likely see little contact for a while (wearing a red jersey). Audric Estime is a fucking nightmare and I love him. DEFENSE Jordan Botelho is back as VYPER. It is Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, Howard Cross and Rylie Mills at the front of the first team with Justin Ademilola, Jacob Lacey, Chris Smith and NaNa Osafo-Mensah among the two. Obviously… expect a lot of rotation and different situational mixes. Bo Bauer (MIKE), Jack Kiser (ROVER) and JD Bertrand (WILL) were the top lineup at linebacker with Marist Liufau joining the WILL. Junior Tuihalamaka walked in pairs at MIKE, as did Jaylen Sneed at ROVER. SOCIAL AND VIDEO

