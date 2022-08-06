Naveen, Vinesh, Ravi win gold medals; Sihag, Gehlot takes bronze as Indian wrestlers dominate in Birmingham





read more at least a bronze each, hoping to make it to the finals and fight for gold. CWG 2022 FULL COVERAGE|FLOOR|INDIA FOCUS|OFF THE FIELD|IN PHOTOS|MEDAL And then also two Indian teams will compete in the semi-finals of their respective events. The men’s team will face South Africa in the hockey match of the last four legs, while the women’s team will face England in the cricket semi-final. A win for each gives them a medal and a chance to claim gold later. Then there is also plenty of action in table tennis, badminton and athletics. Here is the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 6 (all times in IST) ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS F55-57 Women’s Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmila, Santosh – 2:50 PM

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat – 3:00 PM

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable – 4:20 PM

Women’s Tea 4x100m Relay Round 1, Series 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi – 4:45 PM

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala – 11.30pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable – 12:40 PM LAWN COME Men’s Fours Final: India vs Northern Ireland – 4.30pm SQUASH Men’s Doubles Quarter Finals: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen – 5:15 PM

Mixed Doubles Semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll – 6:00 PM BADMINTON Women’s Singles Quarter Finals: PV Sindhuvs Jin Wei Goh – 4:20 PM

Women’s Singles Quarter Finals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour – 6:00 PM

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty – 10pm

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges – 10pm

Women’s Doubles Quarter Final: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter – 10:50 PM

Men’s Doubles Quarter Finals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Schueler/Nathan – 11:40 PM BOXING Women’s Minimum Weight (45-48 kg) Semi-Finals: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon – 3:00 PM

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) Semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba – 3:30 PM

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) Semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley – 7:15 PM

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) Semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson – 8pm

Men’s Featherweight Semifinals: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey – 11:30 PM

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) Semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba – 12:45 PM

Semifinal Super Heavyweight (over 92 kg): Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere – 1:30 AM CRICKET Women’s T20 Semifinal: India vs England – 3.30pm HOCKEY Men’s Team Semi-Finals: India vs South Africa – 10:30 PM TABLE TENNIS AND PAIRING TENNIS Women’s Doubles, Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton – 2pm

Women’s Doubles, Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim – 2pm

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong – 2:40 PM

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker – 15:25 IST

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford – 15:25 IST

Women’s Singles Semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng – 16:10 IST

Men’s Doubles Semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu – 4:55 PM IST

Mixed Doubles Semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee – 6:00 PM

Women’s Doubles, Quarter Finals* – 8:30 PM IST FOR BADMINTON Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle – 6:15 PM

Women’s Singles Class 3-5 Bronze Medal Match: Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey – 12:15 PM

Women’s Singles Class 3-5 Gold Medal Match: Bahvina Patel vs Christina Ikpeoyi – 1:00 AM WRESTLING (starts at 3:00 PM) Men’s 57 kg quarter-final freestyle: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh

Quarter-final freestyle men 97 kg: Deepak Nehra vs Randhawa

Women’s 76 kg quarter-final: Pooja Sihag vs Montague

Women’s 53kg Freestyle –Nordic Systemmatch 1: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy

Women’s 50 kg freestyle – Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot vs Lemofack

Men’s 74 kg freestyle 1/8 final: Naveen vs Ogbonna John

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha

Women’s 50 kg freestyle – Nordic System 2 match: Pooja Gehlot vs Ndolo

Women’s 53 kg freestyle – Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat vs Keshani *SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION Read the Latest news and Important news here

