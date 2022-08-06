Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios beating Frances Tiafoe in the Citi Open thriller

In one of the most gripping and dramatic matches of the season to date, 63rd ranked Nick Kyrgios defeated 27th world ranking Frances Tiafoe 6-7(5), 7-6 (14-12), 6-2 in the Citi Open quarterfinals.
The Australian was on the cusp of a straight-set defeat before bravely saving five match points in the second set tiebreak and pushing the match into the decision-making stage. Neither player was able to break the other’s serve in the first two sets. Kyrgios, however, fought better against Washington’s difficult weather conditions and used his big serve to break the American twice in the third set to close out the match.
While Tifaoe produced 14 aces and 33 winners in the match, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist handed out a whopping 35 aces, along with 60 winners. Fans loved every second of the match, including the emotional meltdowns and the high quality of tennis the two players showed, especially Kyrgios.
“Tennis would be a less fun place if this guy doesn’t show up on the court anymore. What a showman, what a natural talent and dexterity. Never change your style, but please get a little more serious in your game. @NickKyrgios your talent deserves better results,” tweeted one fan.
“This match proves once again after all the antics in both tiebreaks that Nick just needs to be serious about his game, his game is way too good for most guys on tour. Whether he implodes or explodes, he’s the cashier anyway. Well done Nick , win the title now,” read another tweet.