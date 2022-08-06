The Indian men’s hockey team defeated South Africa 3-2 to advance to the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, securing India a medal in the men’s hockey event.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Results Live Updates: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beats South Africa 3-2 to Enter Final, Confirm Medal
As the 2022 Commonwealth Games enter its ninth day, India will strive to replenish their medals. They are currently fifth in the team standings with 26 medals, including nine golds, most of them in weightlifting and wrestling. So as Indian athletes get into action on August 6, 2022, we bring you all the results, key highlights and medals won on CWG 2022 Day 9.Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medalists List.
On Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, wrestlers came into action and showed their dominance, winning six medals in the process. Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia won gold, while Anshu Mali took silver. In addition, Mohit Grewal, Divya Kakran won bronze in their respective category.
On Day 9, multiple Indian athletes will be back in action as they strive to win medals or get closer to a podium finish. The Men’s Lawn Bowls team has a shot at history as they take on Northern Ireland in the men’s Fours gold medal match. The cricket team will also be looking for a medal when they take on host nation England.
The likes of Avinash Sable and Manju Bala will all compete for medals in their respective athletic event. The remaining wrestlers will also be in action to continue India’s dominance in the sport and number of medals.
In addition, star shuttles from the country such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kisambi Srikant, boxers Nikhat Zraeen, Amit Panghal and table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will all be in action.
