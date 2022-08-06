2022 NASCAR in Michigan race picks, odds, grid, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert

Tyler Reddick went into July without a win in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. However, the 26-year-old has upped his game lately, taking a couple of wins and a second-place finish in his last five appearances. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A California native, Reddick started his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again at the Brickyard in Indianapolis this past weekend.

Reddick is 10-1 while Kyle Busch is the 11-2 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s final 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds. Reigning series champion Kyle Larson is 6-1, Chase Elliott is 13-2 and Denny Hamlin is 7-1, while Ross Chastain rounds out the top 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 contenders 10-1. Check out the NASCAR in Michigan predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered racing betting, before making his own pick of the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400..

Roberts, a former bookmaker in Vegas, was the first to offer comprehensive NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation’s foremost NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, taking Larson’s win with a chance of 11-2, and he was right in targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix with a chance of 11-2. 8-5 the week before. In addition, Roberts made it to last year’s GEICO 500 when he predicted that Brad Keselowski would win with 14-1 odds. Everyone who followed their choices has redeemed tickets.

Now Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday’s NASCAR at Michigan’s 2022 race. He shares his winner and projected leaderboard only on SportsLine.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 Expert Picks

One shock: Roberts has little Chastain, even though he is one of the top 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 candidates. In fact, Roberts says that Chastain, who has the first two wins of his Cup Series career this season and is second of all drivers with 14 top-10 finishes, but didn’t do well in the series at Michigan, isn’t. once burst. the top 15.

“Chastain averages 31st in four Michigan starts,” Roberts told SportsLine. “He led the most laps in Las Vegas and finished third. But that’s the only great finish on tracks that are comparable.”

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, who is 12-1 in the final Michigan NASCAR odds. The 28-year-old Ohio native continues to look for his first win of the 2022 season after registering a career high three last year. One of them came in this race when he finished .077 seconds ahead of William Byron for the first consecutive wins of Blaney, who has taken six top-10s in 13 starts in Michigan.

“He gets bullied, kicked, pushed out of the way — whatever you want to call it,” Roberts told SportsLine. “He knows and needs to send a message. If the checkered flag is within reach and it’s between him and someone else, Blaney is going to push it around.” Check out who else to choose here.

How To Make FireKeepers Casino 400 Predictions For 2022

Roberts ranks high on a massive long shot that has “handed in most of his dominant appearances in Michigan in recent years.” This driver is underrated by oddsmakers, and anyone who supports him can hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who will win the FireKeepers Casino 400 of 2022? And what long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR in Michigan leaderboard of the nation’s leading NASCAR handicapperAnd invent.

2022 Michigan NASCAR race odds, field, contenders, grid

Check out the full NASCAR picks, predictions and best bets in Michigan here

