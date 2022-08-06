CWG 2022: Indian Women’s Team in Cricket Final; beat England by 4 runs





India is through to the final of the women’s 2022 Commonwealth Games T20 final, after beating England by four runs in a thrilling semi-final in Edgbaston on Saturday. India will now face Australia or New Zealand in the second semi-final, to be held later on Saturday, for the gold medal match in the final on Sunday, while England will now take part in the bronze medal match to be held on Sunday. the same day is scheduled. Like India, England were 113-3 in 14 overs and needed 48 runs from the last 30 balls. Amy Jones hit two fours in Shafali Verma’s part-time off spin to take over 15 runs from the 16th. A tight three-overflow from Deepti Sharma brought India back into the game. With 30 runs needed on 18 runs, captain Nat Sciver called for a risky single and Amy Jones hit well below the crease on the non-striker side from Radha Yadav’s pitch, ending a 54-run tie between the two sets of batters. . Nat, despite not being at her best, hit a six on Pooja Vastrakar and got four leg byes. But on the next ball, she was caught just before the crease by a flat throw from Smriti Mandhana at the deep mid-wicket. Despite having three outfield players in the deep end as India was slow to over-pace, Sneh Rana defended 14 of the final, including knocking out Katherine Brunt, to secure India its first-ever medal of women’s T20 cricket at the Commonwealth games. Earlier, India didn’t have an ideal start when Renuka Thakur conceded a four and a no-ball on the first ball of the England chase. Her second ball was also hit for a four by Sophia Dunkley. She went on to take back-to-back fours from Meghna Singh. But the move to bring Deepti soon paid off when Sophia tried to swipe but she was stuck. Danni Wyatt took 14 runs on Meghna’s second over, including three fours. Teen sensation Alice Capsey looked dangerous, but massive confusion left her exhausted by the smallest margins. Danni hit some more limits, including a paddle scoop from Sneh. But on the next ball, the off-spinner bowled a little wider, forcing Danni to scoop directly at her stumps. From there, Amy and Nat tried to pull England over the line. But the pressure from the Indian spinners, especially Sneh and Deepti, worked well for India on a day when they kept their nerves well under control. Short Scores: India 164-5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61, Jemimah Rodrigues 44 not out; Freya Kemp 2-23, Nat Sciver 1-26) defeated England 160-6 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver 41, Danni Wyatt 35 ; Sneh Rana 2-28, Deepti Sharma 1-16) with four runs –IANS no/cs (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

