Michael Wilson Appointed Head Men’s Golf Coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. Colorado State has mentioned Michael Wilson as his new head men’s golf coach, director of athletics Joe Parker announced today. He takes over from Christian Newton, who retired from peer coaching after 10 years at the helm of the Rams.

“I am so humbled to have the opportunity to represent the men’s golf in the state of Colorado in the future, the players, the community and all those who came before,” said Wilson. “CSU has everything a student athlete needs to develop their games, win championships and be successful people in life on and off the track. Past coaches Mark Crabtree, Jamie Bermel and Christian Newton have each built on each other and left a great program for success I want to thank CSU Athletics Director Joe Parker and his team for trusting me. My family is extremely excited and I look forward to working with the team and bringing the championships to Fort Collins. GO RAMEN!”

“We are delighted to have Michael as the head coach of our men’s golf program,” said Parker. “He is a recognized leader who brings a wealth of experience as a collegiate player, professional golfer and successful coach to Colorado State Athletics. He is passionate about mentoring young people and building a positive culture in which students can compete for championships. a pleasure to welcome Michael, his wife Courtney and their son Ben to the CSU family and Fort Collins community.”

Wilson has spent the past five years as the head coach at Long Beach State, building a program that has represented the NCAA Regionals for the past two years (2021 as a team and 2022 with Tyler Schafer as an individual). In the four years of awards, with 2020 canceled due to COVID, he has had nine first-team, three-second and two All-Big West commendations selections, along with the 2021 Player of the Year and three Big West Freshman of the Year.

In 2021, he led LBSU to its third Big West Conference title in 52 years and the program’s fourth NCAA regional appearance, winning the Wilson Big West Coach of the Year award. In that season, the Beach achieved a pair of top-two finishes, four top-five appearances and six top-10 shows in nine tournaments.

Wilson began collegiately with three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Washington. While in Washington, Wilson helped the Huskies improve their finish at the Pac-12 Championships in each of his three seasons, with his last resulting in a tie for third place in 2016-17 when Wilson led the team while head coach Alan Murray was home before the birth of his child. In each of his three seasons, Wilson helped Washington reach the NCAA Regionals, and the Huskies made an NCAA Championship appearance in 2015, finishing 15th, while Cheng-Tsung Pan finished as the individual runner-up.

Wilson entered coaching after three seasons on the Canadian Professional Golf Tour. He first worked as an assistant golf professional and chief instructor at Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, then transitioned to peer coaching in Washington.

His professional career came on the heels of a great collegiate career in California. A top golfer with the Golden Bears, Wilson was the 2003 Pac-10 Co-Freshman of the Year and was instrumental in Cal’s 2004 NCAA National Championship. During his time in California, Wilson was the individual winner of three tournaments, a school record.

What they say about Michael Wilson

“Having worked with Michael, I have been able to see up close how good a person and golf coach he is. He is really passionate about helping young people realize their potential and about the game of golf. He has a great character, can connect well working with people and working extremely hard Christian’s departure was a big blow to the CSU program but they have found in Michael a very special coach and I am sure the program’s upward trend will continue and the success will continue.”

–Alan Murray, Washington Head Men’s Golf Coach

“I would like to congratulate Colorado State Athletics on hiring one of the best young coaches in the United States to oversee their men’s golf program. Michael Wilson . He was a key player on our 2004 national championship team and it was clear then that he would be a great coach if he chose the profession. I have no doubt that Michael will follow in the footsteps of great coaches such as Mark Crabtree, Jamie Bermel and Christian Newton in preserving the proud legacy of Colorado State golf. Michael is an outstanding young man and I know it won’t be long for the Colorado State Athletics family to embrace him as one of them.”

–Steve Desimone, Calfornia Golf Coach (retired), 2004 National Champions

“First of all, Michael is just a great person. He is honest, hardworking, passionate and he is a good father and husband. He cares deeply about his players and will make their experience special. He is very competitive as a player and coach and he is a good student so he is always looking for a way to get ahead and get better as a coach and leader anyone would do well to send their son to play for michael and i know that He will continue the tradition of success in Colorado State.”

–Matt Thurmond, Arizona State Men’s Golf Coach