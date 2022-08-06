Sports
Surrey chief Richard Thompson named as the new chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Council
Surrey chief Richard Thompson named as new England and Wales Cricket board chairman and pledges to restore confidence in game after racism scandals
- Richard Thompson has been announced as the new ECB president
- The 55-year-old has been chairman of Surrey CCC since 2011.
- The ECB’s search for a new chair has been ongoing since the departure of Ian Watmore
Surrey chief Richard Thompson has been named as the new chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Council.
The 55-year-old will leave his Surrey presidency to join the ECB on September 1, ending the organization’s 11-month wait to fill the position permanently.
Former FA chief Ian Watmore resigned in October 2021, while Martin Darlow has been interim chairman since April.
Richard Thompson has been named as the new chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Council
Thompson pledged to immediately restore confidence in the ECB after the racism scandals that have swept the sport over the past year.
“I am extremely proud to become ECB president in a hugely important moment for cricket,” said Thompson.
“Cricket has given me the opportunity to meet an incredibly diverse array of great people. Their passion, commitment and love for the game is what I want to leverage, to take our game to new heights in England and Wales.
Cricket should be the country’s most inclusive sport, welcoming people from all backgrounds and bringing communities together. For those communities where we have fallen short, I will work tirelessly to restore their faith in the game.
Thompson (right) announced as ECB president after long search for replacement for Ian Watmore (left)
“With the Men’s and Women’s Ashes on the horizon, the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup in October and the recent successes in our red ball game, along with hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026, we have a lot ahead of us. .
“I look forward to using my experience and love for the game to seize this opportunity to give cricket a fresh start.
‘In addition to the ECB’s board and senior leaders, we will work with the provinces and the recreational game. Collaboration and partnership are the key to the future of our sport.’
Thompson has been chairman of Surrey for eleven years and has been instrumental in making it the most profitable of the English counties.
In addition to cricket, he is the founder and chairman of M&C Saatchi Merlin and chairman of the M&C Saatchi UK Group.
Azeem Rafiq revealed the racism he faced in Yorkshire during his playing days last year
Independent director Brenda Trenowden chaired the selection process, with the nomination committee unanimously recommending Thompson’s candidacy.
“We are pleased to announce the arrival of Richard as ECB President,” said Trenowden.
“His blend of exceptional commercial and cricket administrative experience supports our objectives to grow and diversify the game, guiding the game as we face challenging financial headwinds.
“On behalf of the ECB, I would also like to thank Martin Darlow for his excellent stewardship over the past few months.
“Cricket has faced many challenges in 2022 and Martin has helped steer the ship until Richard’s arrival, and I am pleased that he will continue to offer his invaluable wisdom and insight through his role as deputy chairman of the board.”
Advertisement
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11087667/Surrey-chief-Richard-Thompson-named-new-England-Wales-Cricket-board-chairman.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How to view bike routes on Google Maps August 6, 2022
- Miesinnei Genesis wins gold in wrestling, table tennis records first medal August 6, 2022
- Imran Khan’s party will hold a power show on the eve of Pak’s independence day August 6, 2022
- Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly aged 31 while visiting family in California August 6, 2022
- Democrats’ drug price control plan will not only hurt, but will not help Americans by squeezing innovation and cures August 6, 2022