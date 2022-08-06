Sports
Women’s 4x100m relay breaks national record at U20 World Championships
CALI, Colombia — The Team USATF women’s 4x100m squad broke the oldest US U20 relay record on the books and helped boost the US medal total to 13 on day five of the U20 World Athletics Championships in rainy Pascual Guerrero Stadium. The team also tops the points standings with 138.
The Jamaican squad that set a World U20 record* in the women’s 4x100m relay with 42.59 could not be beaten, but Team USATF broke a 16-year-old American U20 record* by 0.01 seconds with their 43.28 lead. silver. Fresh off her silver medal in the 200 meters an hour earlier, Jayla Jamison (Gaston, South Carolina/USATF South Carolina) ran a strong lead to pass to Autumn Wilson (Liberty Hill, Texas/USATF Texas Southern) in good position. The transfer between Wilson and and gray (Arlington, Texas/USATF Southwestern) stretched the zone to its limits but was legal, then 100m bronze medalist Shawnti Jackson (Wake Forest, North Carolina/USATF North Carolina) accelerated the final stretch to break the previous U20 national record set August 8, 2006.
After a long delay due to the weather, the final of the women’s 200 meters was on the program: Jayla Jamison (Gaston, South Carolina/USATF South Carolina) in the lane outside favored Brianna Lyston from Jamaica. Storming out of the blocks, Lyston made much of the wobble on Jamison in the corner, but the USATF U20 champion shifted gears and stayed on the straight to take silver in a lifetime best 22.77. Mia Brahe Pedersen (Lake Oswego, Oregon/USATF Oregon) had a very strong last half of the race, finishing fourth in 23.06.
After a few strong runs through Laurence Colbert (Bowie, Maryland/USATF Potomac Valley) and Michael Gizzi (Covington, Georgia/USATF Georgia), a bobbled pass at the second exchange delayed the US, but Brandon Miller (Fenton, Michigan/USATF Michigan) pulled the quartet back in the medal battle around the corner. Johnny Brakins (Lee’s Summit, Missouri/USATF Missouri Valley) was unable to hold off strong challenges from Japan and Jamaica over the last 20 meters and the Americans finished fourth in 39.57. South Africa won the race, but were then disqualified for a lane violation by their frontrunner, leading the US to bronze.
In the triple jump for men, Floyd Whitaker (Clementon, New Jersey/USATF New Jersey) set a life time record of 16.01m/52-6.5 in his last attempt to finish fifth. Solomon Washington (Round Rock, Texas/USATF Texas Southern) opened with what would turn out to be his best effort of 15.55m/51-0.25 and finished eighth.
Earned a 69.25m/227-2 throw in round three of the Men’s Javelinwerpen Evan Niedrowski (Wyomissing, Pennsylvania/USATF Mid-Atlantic) three more tries to finish eighth.
Talia Green (Oakland, California/USATF Pacific) finished 28th in the women’s 10,000m race in 51:12.16, with Angelica Harris (Bartlett, Illinois/USATF Illinois) 33rd in 52:32.40.
Clearly preferred over medals, the 4x400m women’s relay team did their job efficiently and effectively, winning the first heat easily in 3:32.94. Mekenze Kelley (Stone Mountain, Georgia/USATF Georgia) ran a solid opening leg of 53.3 and gave out a lead to Madison Whyte (Newport News, Virginia/USATF Virginia). Whyte increased the lead a bit with a 53.0 carry, and then Zaya Akins (Kansas City, Missouri/USATF Missouri Valley) blew it wide with a split of sterling 52.1. All that was left for Kennedy Wade (Seabrook, Texas/USATF Gulf) had to get the stick around safely one more time, and she did it in 54.6.
The US men’s 4x400m relay didn’t have as big a margin as the women before them, but still managed to advance to the final with a 3:07.82 win in the first moto. Ashton Schwartzman (Wautoma, Wisconsin/USATF Wisconsin) clocked 47.5 on the first leg and finished second in the 400m hurdles finalist Kody Blackwood (McKinney, Texas/USATF Southwest). Blackwood brought the team back into the fray with a 46.7 split and then fellow hurdler Grant Williams (Celina, Texas/USATF Southwestern) extended the lead with a 47.9 on the third leg. Will Summer (Canton, Georgia/USATF Georgia) was the best of the four with an anchor of 45.8 to seal the win.
Both American men qualified for the final of the discus throw led by Kevin Grubbs (Humble, Texas/USATF Gulf), who threw the best 60.29m/197-9 in his life to take fifth overall. Desmond Coleman (Charlotte, North Carolina/USATF North Carolina) was one spot behind Grubbs with his 59.79m/196-2.
A lifetime best 13.09m/42-11.5 propelled in the first round cool pickle (Littleton, Colorado/USATF Colorado) to the Women’s Triple Jump Finals as the eighth best qualifier overall. Susan Ogunleye (Round Rock, Texas/USATF Texas Southern) did not advance after a record of 12.35m/40-6.25.
Jalaysiya Smith (Glenn Heights, Texas/USATF Southwestern) looked confident and comfortable winning the first semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles in 13:20. Eddiyah Frye (Miami Gardens, Florida/USATF Florida) hit hurdle four hard in the second semi-final and failed to recover at full speed, finishing fifth in 13.92.
As the rain continued to fall intermittently, Samuel Rodman (Bealeton, Virginia/USATF Virginia) led the first half minute of the men’s 800m. Rodman was well positioned over the 200m in 26.80 and finished third at the bell in 54.74. He started wrestling in the third 200m, fell back to fifth and finished seventh in 1:49.47. Rumbling with thunder and heavier rain greeted Miles Brown (Novi, Michigan/USATF Michigan) in the second semi-final and despite a valiant effort, he failed to progress in a quick 200m final, finishing sixth in 1:50.17.
Medals won by Team USATF
Total (13)
Gold (5)
- Mixed 4x400m relay, 3:17.69 (CR) (Charlie Bartholomew, Madison Whyte, Will Sumner, Kennedy Wade)
- Men’s Shot Put, 20.73m/68-0.25 (Tarik O’Hagan)
- Women’s 800m, 1:59.13 (CR) (Roisin Willis)
- Women’s Pole Vault, 4.35m/14-3.25 (Hana Moll)
- Women’s 400m Hurdles, 56.16 (Akala Garrett)
Silver (4)
- Men’s 110m Hurdles, 13.27 (Malik Mixon)
- Men’s 400m, 45.65 (Steven McElroy)
- Women’s 200m, 22.77 (Jayla Jamison)
- Women’s 4x100m relay, 43.28 (U20 AR) (Jayla Jamison, Autumn Wilson, Iyana Gray, Shawnti Jackson)
Bronze (4)
- Women’s 800m, 2:00.18 (Juliette Whittaker)
- Women’s 100m, 11.15 (Shawnti Jackson)
- Women’s 400m Hurdles, 56.86 (Michaela Rose)
- Men’s 4x100m relay, 39.57 (Laurenz Colbert, Michael Gizzi, Brandon Miller, Johnny Brackins)
A full list of results can be found here.
*Awaiting ratification
