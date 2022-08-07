Abilene Wylie beats Frisco Centennial, Plano West in tennis





PLANO – Wylie knocked out the defending Class 6A champion Plano West 12-7 here on Friday in a non-district double tennis match. Wylie, who defeated Frisco Centennial 10-9 earlier in the day, improved to 5-0 with the two wins. The Bulldogs defeated Frisco Lebanon Trail 17-2 in Frisco on Thursday. To start the season 5-0 against the teams we’ve played this year is more than I could have hoped for, said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. This morning’s game against Centennial was one of the best, most stressful but fun games we’ve played in years. The kids were excited. Grant Bristow won the 10e point to game win with a 6-4, 7-6(7), 10-7 win over No. 5 boys’ singles for the Bulldogs, who were a Class 5A state finalist last year. Connor Brown also won at No. 2 boys’ singles, and he teamed up with Bristow to win at No. 2 in doubles. Trevor Short and Marshall McPherson won #1 boys’ doubles. Carly Bontke, Stealey Crousen, Kate Delgado, Suhejla Quinami and Truleigh Conover each won the girls’ singles. Bontke and Delgado took the only victory in the girls’ doubles. We lost some close, but also won some close, Hathorn said. Wylie ended the day with the win over the Plano West Wolves. Short, Brown and Brandon Cowling each won in boys’ singles, while Short and Marshall McPherson, plus Bristow and Brown, won in doubles. Crousen, Qinami, Kindall Alford and Conover won in the girls’ singles and Wylie swept the girls’ doubles standard one. Alford and Cowling also won the mixed doubles. (That) was a great win for our team, Hathorn said. We came out strong in doubles and (the) first few singles. We were leading 11-2 and after that the gap was closed a bit. Proud of these children. It felt like play-off games today. Kids are tired, but I think they are proud. NON-DISTRICT Wylie 12, Plano West 7 BOYS SINGLES Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Jerry Wu 6-1, 6-3; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Omkar Vasa 3-6, 6-3, 10-3; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Taku Coulston 6-4, 6-2; Luis Gomez, Plano West, def. Marshall McPherson 6-7 (8-6), 6-2; Kartik Godbole, Plano West, def. Grant Bristow 6-0, 6-2; Akshay Bhaskar, Plano West, def. Steven Cowling 6-1, 6-4. BOYS DOUBLE GAME Short/McPherson, Wylie, def. Vasa/Wu 6-2, 6-1; Brown/Bristow, Wylie, def. Bhaskar/Coulston 6-1, 7-5; Godbole/Gomez, Plano West, def. Bonnet/Dillion Muckatira 6-4, 6-1. GIRLS SINGLES Cody Huang, Plano West, def. Carly Bontke 6-2, 2-6, 10-1; Emma Thoms, Plano West, def. Kate Delgado 6-3, 6-4; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Avery Hu 6-3, 6-3; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Ramya Bendapudi 6-0, 6-1; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Ruthie Sandkovsky 6-4, 6-1; Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Sri Chukka 6-3, 6-2. GIRLS DOUBLE GAME Huang/Thoms, Plano West, def. Crousen/Dun 6-2, 7-5; Bontke/Qinami, Wylie, def. Bendapuda/Hu 6-0, 6-0; Conover/Joelyn Hardy, Wylie defeats. Chukku/Sandkowsky, standard. MIXED DOUBLE GAME Bonnet/Alford 3-6, 7-5, 10-6. RECORDS Wylie 5-0; Plano West N/A

