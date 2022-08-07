Hockey Canada’s CEO Michael BrindAmour resigns

CALGARY – Hockey Canadas chairman of the board has resigned.

Michael BrindAmour has resigned immediately, Hockey Canada reports in a statement on Saturday.

The organization is closely monitored for handling allegations of sexual assault against members of previous men’s junior teams.

I have listened carefully and intently to comments from Canadians about the culture of our sport and our organization, as well as our actions and leadership, BrindAmour said in the statement. I understand that the actions we have taken in recent weeks are part of the solution.

My last term ends in November 2022 and I know I don’t have to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and sport that our action plan seeks to achieve.

I couldn’t see through this innovation.

BrindAmour was elected chairman of the board in 2018.

The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding after it became known that the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team at the Hockey Canada gala in London that year. , Ontario.

Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge withholds money until she is satisfied. Hockey Canada is fulfilling its eligibility requirements, which are a financial audit of the organization, preparing the recommendations of a third-party law firm review and action plan for change, as well as signing at the office of the new Sports Integrity Commissioner.

Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player and victims’ rights advocate, was among those calling on Hockey Canada’s leadership to step down.

BrindAmour is the first to do this.

They started to see cracks in the fort, and that’s how the light comes in, St-Onge said Saturday in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where she met provincial and territorial sports leaders on the eve of the Canada Games.

Canadians have sent Hockey Canada a clear message that real leadership change is needed at all levels of the organization.

I also agree with Michael BrindAmour’s statement today. . . that there is no need to wait for a new era and that immediate action is essential.

I still believe, as many do, that more diversity is needed to address the culture of silence and toxic masculinity within the organization and the sport.

The resignation of BrindAmours also follows Hockey Canadas nomination Thursday of former Canadian Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell to review the governance of the countrys governing body of hockey.

The review is expected to provide interim recommendations ahead of Hockey Canadas Annual General Meeting in November.

BrindAmour said he is confident Cromwell taking on that work will help us make the necessary changes. I am convinced that the recommendations will lead the organization towards a future of desired change.

Also, Canada’s 13 provincial hockey federations earlier this week requested an extraordinary meeting with the embattled national body.

Led by Hockey Quebec, the 10 provincial and three territorial associations want more information about the handling of the sexual assault allegations.

Hockey Canada had maintained a fund with small hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

The organization has stated that it will no longer use its national equity fund to settle claims for sexual assault.

The provincial and territorial hockey associations have threatened to withhold payment without reply.

Its not my job to speak on behalf of the Ontario Hockey Federation, Ontario’s tourism, culture and sport minister Neil Lumsden said at Saturdays press conference.

But it’s like (St-Onge) said, our job is to eradicate unacceptable behavior of any kind in sport. Our job, and what we’ve talked about for a lot of time, is to find ways to do that and to do it the right way.

The Hockey Canadas board of directors will meet in the coming days to determine next steps after BrindAmours resigns and appoint an interim chairman, the organization said in its statement.

The next board election is scheduled for the November annual general meeting.

The board of directors needs to reassess whether the people on the board of directors are the right people to make that change, St-Onge said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 6, 2022.

PART: