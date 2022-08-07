Kudos: Community supports growing tennis program | South Lake Tahoe





It is the largest tournament in its 38 years and 270 players recently participated in the annual Hersh Herschman Memorial Tahoe Classic at Zephyr Cove Park. The four-day annual event that ended on July 24 brought even more people to our area for the fun tennis competition. The tournament is the largest fundraiser for the Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation. The money raised from the event, including a silent auction and raffle, will help continue to provide the only organized recreational tennis, with a growing children’s program, on the South Shore. The nonprofit, all-volunteer foundation has a contract with Douglas County to operate the six courts. Responsibilities include resurfacing the courts, managing the game and providing instruction for all ages and abilities. We thank the following companies and individuals for their generosity to our Classic fundraiser: All sports Fitness and personal training

Always fitness at Zephyr Cove

Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Bliss Experiences LLC

Brad Schiller

carel james

Carol Drawbaugh

Caroline Wright

Carson Valley Inn

Casey’s Restaurant

Casino Fandango

Catherine Petitti, red abrasive thread

City of South Lake Tahoe

Dave Nostra

David Klein

Dirk Yuricich Photography

Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department

Douglas County Public Library – Zephyr Cove . Library

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department

Elevate wellness center

Genasci & Steigers Family Dental Care

Ginny Unger

Gold Dust West Casino Hotel

Harrah’s / Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Village Cinema

Homewood Mountain Resort

Jay & Sharla Freeman

Joe Pfeifle

Curry & David Beronio

Kathryn Reed

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Liz Bissell

Marcus Ashley Gallery

Mark & ​​​​Suzy Allione

Melissa & Jess Jester

Paul & Louise Proffer

Paul Bruso

Paul Lyons

Pine Cone Resort

Reno Aces

Resilient Training LLC, Coach Ricardo Ramirez

Ritual

Robert Wunderlich

Rolling Freedom Motorcycles – Lake Tahoe

Rose Petals Florist

Sheriff John DAgostini, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department

Sierra Junior Tennis Club

Sierra-at Tahoe

Brussels Sprouts, Natural Food Cafe

Steve Crouch

Sue Cowani

Top to Coastal Chiropractic

Tahoe bodies

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Tahoe Sports Fishing Co.

Tahoe Sports LTD

The Loft Tahoe

Tom & Doreen Andriacchi

Tracey and Gracies Pet Sitter With great appreciation,

Carolyn Wright, ZCTCF Chairman



