Sports
Kudos: Community supports growing tennis program | South Lake Tahoe
It is the largest tournament in its 38 years and 270 players recently participated in the annual Hersh Herschman Memorial Tahoe Classic at Zephyr Cove Park. The four-day annual event that ended on July 24 brought even more people to our area for the fun tennis competition.
The tournament is the largest fundraiser for the Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation. The money raised from the event, including a silent auction and raffle, will help continue to provide the only organized recreational tennis, with a growing children’s program, on the South Shore.
The nonprofit, all-volunteer foundation has a contract with Douglas County to operate the six courts. Responsibilities include resurfacing the courts, managing the game and providing instruction for all ages and abilities.
We thank the following companies and individuals for their generosity to our Classic fundraiser:
All sports Fitness and personal training
Always fitness at Zephyr Cove
Bally’s Lake Tahoe
Bliss Experiences LLC
Brad Schiller
carel james
Carol Drawbaugh
Caroline Wright
Carson Valley Inn
Casey’s Restaurant
Casino Fandango
Catherine Petitti, red abrasive thread
City of South Lake Tahoe
Dave Nostra
David Klein
Dirk Yuricich Photography
Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department
Douglas County Public Library – Zephyr Cove . Library
Douglas County Sheriff’s Department
Elevate wellness center
Genasci & Steigers Family Dental Care
Ginny Unger
Gold Dust West Casino Hotel
Harrah’s / Harvey’s Lake Tahoe
Heavenly Village Cinema
Homewood Mountain Resort
Jay & Sharla Freeman
Joe Pfeifle
Curry & David Beronio
Kathryn Reed
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
Liz Bissell
Marcus Ashley Gallery
Mark & Suzy Allione
Melissa & Jess Jester
Paul & Louise Proffer
Paul Bruso
Paul Lyons
Pine Cone Resort
Reno Aces
Resilient Training LLC, Coach Ricardo Ramirez
Ritual
Robert Wunderlich
Rolling Freedom Motorcycles – Lake Tahoe
Rose Petals Florist
Sheriff John DAgostini, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department
Sierra Junior Tennis Club
Sierra-at Tahoe
Brussels Sprouts, Natural Food Cafe
Steve Crouch
Sue Cowani
Top to Coastal Chiropractic
Tahoe bodies
Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
Tahoe Sports Fishing Co.
Tahoe Sports LTD
The Loft Tahoe
Tom & Doreen Andriacchi
Tracey and Gracies Pet Sitter
With great appreciation,
Carolyn Wright, ZCTCF Chairman
Sources
2/ http://southtahoenow.com/story/08/06/2022/kudos-community-supports-growing-tennis-program
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Everything you need to embrace the Barbiecore fashion trend – NBC4 WCMH-TV August 6, 2022
- California regulators accuse Tesla of false advertising August 6, 2022
- McLennan County confirms two cases of monkeypox August 6, 2022
- PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum August 6, 2022
- Who has the secret to Boris Johnson’s trademark haircut. Six major releases August 6, 2022