Faber wears ‘C’ for Team USA





Hockey Men | 8/5/2022 11:45:00 AM MINNEAPOLIS University of Minnesota junior Brock Faber has been named captain of the 2022 US National Junior Team ahead of the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championships, USA Hockey announced on Friday. He is the fourth Gopher, and the first since 1981, to wear Team USA’s “C” during the World Junior Championships inprogram history. Faber, who helped the United States win a gold medal at the event last year, was named an alternate captain in December before the event was cancelled. The defender will also wear the ‘C’ for Minnesota during the 2022-23 season. Faber is a product of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and is no stranger to wearing the Red, White & Blue. In addition to representing the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Maple Grove, Minnesota native contributed five points in the gold medal run at last year’s World Junior Championships. Last season with the Gophers, the defender was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten roster with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 32 games. Gopher Hockey has a proud history at the World Junior Championships, with the University of Minnesota represented in 43 of the 46 events dating back to the inaugural tournament in 1977. USA Hockey has earned 13 medals at the World Junior Championships, including five gold medals (2004 , 2010, 2013, 2017, 2021). The full Team USA roster will be revealed on Sunday, August 7, while the 2022 IIHF Junior World Championships begin on August 9 and run through August 20, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. NHL Network will cover all US games, starting with a preliminary game against Germany on Tuesday, August 9 at Rogers Place at 9:00 PM CT.

