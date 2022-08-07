T20I Records and Statistics at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast





Ireland hosts Afghanistan for a T20I series of five matches, starting from Tuesday with the series opener at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The second game will be played on the 11th, while the third, fourth and fifth games are in 12th, 15th and 17th place respectively. The Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast will host all matches. Afghanistan will tour Ireland after registering a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in June, while Ireland was recently beaten 0-2 by South Africa in a recently concluded T20I series. The series will also be a test for former England batter Jonathan Trott who joined Afghanistan as their batting coach; replacing Graham Thorpe. READ MORE: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred 2022: LIVE Streaming, When & Where to Watch, Dream 11 Prediction, Predicted XI Ireland vs Afghanistan: T20I Records and Stats at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast The Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast opened to the public in 1949. It can accommodate 6000 spectators and has hosted 26 T20I matches. However, let’s take a look at some of the key T20I records and statistics from the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. FACTS open 1949 Capacity 6000 about Ends Dundonald, City Time zone GMT +01:00 STATISTICS – T20 Total Matches 26 Matches won by hitting first 11 Bowling won matches first 14 Average 1st Inns Scores 121 Average 2nd Inns Scores 106 Highest Total Recorded 190/5 (20 Ov) by BAN vs IRE Lowest Total Recorded 53/10 (14.3 Ov) by NEP vs IRE Highest Score Chased 180/4 (19 Ov) by NZ vs IRE Lowest Score Defended 43/7 (9 Ov) by IRE vs BER

