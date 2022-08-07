LSU football joins Shelton Sampson Jr., 5-star WR from Baton Rouge. please





Five Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has committed LSU footballhe announced Saturday at Catholic Baton Rouge High School. Samson is the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 33 player in the nation for the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M were his other last schools. “I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was, ‘Why not?’ Sampson told reporters after his pledge. “Why don’t you go to LSU? I love how genuine the coaching staff is and I just feel like everything is going in the right direction.” “From the old coaching staff to the new coaching staff, I see a big difference and I feel like it’s going in the right direction.” SHELTON SAMPSON FIGHTS THROUGH Injuries:How 5 Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. fought through injuries for the past two seasons LOUISIANA HS ATHLETES AND NIL:10 Louisiana High School Athletes Who Could Benefit Most From NIL, Including Arch Manning BOUTTE CONSIDERATION TRANSFER PORTAL:Why Kayshon Boutte said he was considering a transfer portal but stayed with LSU football? After his commitment, Sampson said quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and recruiting specialist Jordan Arcement were his top recruiters. Another factor in his decision was the #SheltonStays movement. In July, LSU fans, players and pledges tweeted the hashtag in support of Sampson going to LSU. “It was crazy. When I first saw it, I was shocked. I didn’t even have words,” Sampson said. “That certainly played a big part in my commitment, to show how much they really wanted me.” Sampson is the 18th player to commit to LSU in the class of 2023. He is the third receiver to join the Tigers, along with top-40 Miami prospect Jalen Brown and three-star recruit Kyle Parker. LSU has the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 3 class in the SEC according to Sampson’s commitment. Sampson is the highest-rated commitment in LSU’s class. “They already had a bunch of guys texting me and telling me this is home,” Sampson said. “I mean, they definitely showed me love.” Along with Sloan, Hankton and Arcement, Sampson also had the chance to speak with former LSU and current Kansas City Chiefs who took Clyde Edwards-Helaire back at LSU’s spring game. “We both went to Catholic, so he just told me Catholic is nothing to LSU,” Sampson said. Florida State was the closest school to take Sampson away from the Tigers, as former Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta works as an offensive analyst for the Seminoles. Last season, Sampson battled through injuries, but still made 40 catches for 932 yards and eight touchdowns as the Bears captured the Division I Championship. Koki Riley is a recruiting and high school sports reporter for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected]

