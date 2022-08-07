Minnesota Wild strongly represented at World Juniors 2022 with prospects

In every normal year we cram the World Juniors during the holiday period. Trying to watch the next wave of young talent going to the NHL and our favorite teams prospects during days off from work and some family visits. But due to a substantial COVID outbreak during the tournament early this year, it was canceled and rescheduled for the middle of the summer.

Now we were treated to some pre-NHL season action as the tournament kicks off on Monday and lasts all the way until the gold medals are handed out on August 20th. Boy, oh boy, and we have some Minnesota Wild prospects to watch in almost every matchup.

Let’s list some names.

United States

D Jack Peer

Starting with the hometown kids, the Wild will have heavy representation on the American Blue Line. Grand Rapids, Minnesota native Jack Peart is sure to get some attention at this midsummer tournament.

He was not selected as part of the original team in December 2021, but after finishing his freshman season at St. Cloud State, the 2021 Wilds second round pushed its way into the conversation and may offer some level of dynamism to the game. rear end. While Team USA is led by future star defenders like Luke Hughes and solid collaborators like Sean Behrens, Peart will provide the depth this team needs to get far in the tournament. And he will have a fellow prospect from Minnesota to potentially mate with.

D Brock Faber

One of the newest Wild prospects could potentially steal the show in this tournament and compete for the Best Defender award. While Peart doesn’t have much experience representing his country, Faber was one of the key defenders at the 2021 World Juniors, earning five points in seven games for the Americans.

Now he’s doing it as a Wild prospect after being part of the return for Kevin Fiala, and with 18 months of development left. Hell, Faber has already represented the United States at the Winter Olympics. Matthew Knies is another prospect in this tournament who was on that Olympic team, so I think he has a little more experience to rely on.

Faber will also be captain of this squad before he also becomes captain of the University of Minnesota Gophers this upcoming season there is clearly something wrong with his leadership quality.

A little interesting bit for us to see would be the left Peart teaming up with the right Faber in something of an incredibly strong top four pairing. Could it be a little peek into the future of Minnesota? Two boys from their hometown showing some chemistry for a year or two before showing up in St. Paul? We can hope.

Canada

D Carson Lambos

Of all the defenders the Wild has played for Team Canada this month, Lambos could have the highest ceiling and face the highest responsibility. The 2021 first round pick comes from a strong campaign with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice after a tumultuous 2020-21 season in which he played in several leagues and now he is ready to lead the Blue Line to as much success as they could have had .

With star prospects like Owen Power and Kaiden Guhle missing the tournament to focus on their upcoming seasons, along with forwards like Shane Wright, Cole Perfetti and Mavrik Bourque, some quintessential deep players in this Teams Of The Future have been elevated to mandatory top roles. Lambos was in competition to be in the top anyway, but now he is ready to be that blueliner in all situations, no matter what.

He will be one to watch.

The Daemon Hunt

Joining Lambos on the Canadian Blue Line is Daemon Hunt. The pick for the third round of 2020 was on the outside looking for the other Under-20 tournaments, always one of the first cuts, but after an explosion of production for the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors this season, 17 goals and 39 points in 46 games he has become one of the best prospects for defenders. He worked his way into this team because of some of the key absentees, but no one should be shocked if he takes this opportunity and runs away with it.

Hunt and Lambos will fire pucks from the blue line like a pair of naval guns without any care in the world. Both are incredible shooters as well as defenders and can make up for the various attackers that are missing from this team.

D Ryan ORourke

ORourke will lay down some bodies, that’s for sure. Not the most skilled, but still a good enough skater, the Sault Ste. The Marie Greyhounds captain will be that solid second pair presence to intimidate his peers on the other side of the ice and be tough enough to get out of there in any defensive situation. He’s an annoying defender who can get some of the more traditional fans off their seats with the massive punches to the body he likes to throw on the ice.

Half of the Canadian blue line will represent the Wild. So realistically, there could be a Minnesota prospect on the ice for Team Canada for the full 60 minutes of the game. In any case, tune in to that, and to watch them lose.

Sweden

G Jesper Wallstedt

Jesper Wallstedt will steal the show. I won’t listen to any logic or anything, but as the top Wild prospect in this tournament, the Swedish netminder, he has the potential to win every trophy possible. While he has racked up historic numbers for his age group in the SHL for the past two seasons, Wallstedt is now poised to turn pro, making his AHL Iowa debut in a few months. These handful of games representing his country can be a bit of a taster to see what he can do before making that major change in his path.

And he should feel comfortable with that. Wallstedt was the first name on the roster when any age-appropriate Team Sweden played in an international tournament. Since appearing in an Under-16 tournament in 2017, the 19-year-old netminder will continue his journey to eventually represent the top international team.

With the elder Hugo Alnefelt being part of the team in the last full World Juniors tournament starting in 2020, Wallstedt made just two appearances as a 17-year-old and was still able to achieve a save rate of .923 and a 2.40 goals to be earned against the average. Now he’s going to be the supposed starter with some potential competition in Anaheim Ducks prospect Calle Clang for checking the fold. Hopefully Wallstedt can lead them all the way and only allow goals from other Wild prospects.

LW Liam Ohgren

Ohgren is arguably one of the more intriguing prospects to watch in this tournament. Were almost used to Wallstedt’s dominance; we know what Hunt, Lambos and ORourke can do on a blue line; the two speedy American defenders will provide us with countless highlights to feast on, but for the Wilds top pick in the most recent version, there is still a unique mystery.

We know he can shoot the puck and set historic offensive records in the Swedish junior league last season, but we’d be lying if we said we’ve seen an entire game from him. Seeing a full 20 minutes of Ohgrens skill will be something to see and maybe we can learn a bit more about what kind of player he is beyond the numbers and highlights. I have no doubt that this will make us even more excited.

Czech Republic

D David Spacek

Okay, enough with the heavy hitters. Not saying we won’t plan our day around watching David Spacek play for the Czech Republic in August, his hockey, after all, were hungry for it, but all three of Canada, the United States, and Sweden will be full of Minnesota prospects. Now we got into the gritty stuff and 2022 fifth-rounder Spacek is up there.

He was seen as an over-ager, so he’s already had his 19th birthday and after racking up 50 points for the QMJHLs Sherbrooke Phoenix last season, he could make a solid offensive contribution to the Czech Republic lineup. This team already has Stanislav Svozil, David Jiricek and Jiri Tichacek to be at the top of the blue line in a role for all situations, but Spacek may be the next name on that list and has a top four role on this brave European team.

Slovakia

C Servac Petrovskic

Petrovsky, the Wilds 2022 sixth round pick and their latest roster in the most recent version, has already warned a number of people about what he can do in Slovak colors. During some pre-tournament promotions he scored two late-game goals to make a comeback over Germany and in a team with only two other prospects lined up, key players like Simon Nemec are also opting to prepare for their upcoming seasons, they will need all the skills they can get.

Looking at the lineup of unknown names, we might be biased in Petrovsky as the top center, but he could just be there and play against the strongest young talent in the hockey world. We can see some dazzling highlights, or we can see his team being completely shelled out by the powerhouses (like Marco Rossis Austria not so long ago) and not really discovering anything about the player. Anyway, we get to see what he looks like on the ice.

It’s going to be a great tournament, even if some of the brightest stars would rather spend their August in the gym than in Edmonton. No one can blame them, honestly. It all starts Tuesday!

And in case you didn’t know, Russia is excluded from the tournament, so no Danila Yurov or Marat Khusnutdinov for the World Juniors. They may have even stayed abroad to play in the KHL preseason anyway.