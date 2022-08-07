The Hundred 2022 – Moeen Ali becomes the latest player to predict the demise of ODI cricket

Moeen Ali has become the latest high-profile cricketer to complain about an unsustainable schedule and predict the end is near for one-day internationals.

Over the past month, Moeen’s team-mates such as Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Ben Stokes have urged cricket’s governing bodies to reassess the schedule during a spell when England played 12 whiteball games against India and South Africa in 25 days.

Stokes, who retired from ODIs during this period in a bid to extend his future in Tests (as captain) and Twenty20s for the World Cup this winter, used his media engagements surrounding his retirement to call for change. “We are not cars,” he said. “You can’t just fill us up and then we’ll go out and be ready to fill up again.”

Clare Connor, interim director of the ECB, responded to Stokes’ comments earlier this week when he spoke to the BBC, confirming that the governing body has listened to the concerns of him and other players. “It’s something we have to struggle with – that’s us with players, other boards, the International Cricket Council and the Professional Cricketers’ Association.”

It’s a problem that will only be exacerbated by the proliferation of franchise leagues on the calendar. Along with the Hundred, which started its second season on Wednesday, new T20 offers have sprung up in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa to step on each other and those of the international game.

Ben Stokes walks back after his last ODI inningsAFP/Getty Images

Ahead of the launch of KP Snacks’ summer cricket roadshow at The Black Prince Trust in Oval ahead of his first Hundred match this summer, Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen lamented an international and domestic program that had to be unraveled. .

“Right now it’s all over the place,” he said. “You’re trying to get some decent franchise appearances but you’re going to miss a few test matches or the ODIs – that’s the terrible thing I think because you want to play for England as much as you don’t want to miss I hated resting when I was a little younger.

“Right now it’s not sustainable in my opinion. Something has to be done because I’m afraid of losing the 50-over format in a few years because it’s almost like the long, boring one, if that makes sense. It’s almost like you’ you have T20s, you have the Test matches which are great and then the 50 overs are right in the middle – no importance is given at the moment.

“So yes, I think there’s too much – personally I feel like there’s too much going on. It’s great in a way as there’s always cricket being played, but in my opinion it should never get in the way standing of international cricket.”

Moeen also warned that players now want to do more as Stokes has done and ditch a format of the game for their own aspirations and well-being. The off-spinning all-rounder did the same at the end of the summer of 2021 when he excluded himself from the Test roster, only to admit he was open to adding his 64 caps in June.

“International cricket in all three formats is by far the best cricket to play. There is no doubt about it,” he said. “But I do worry that there are so many tournaments that players are now retiring more – and you will be retiring more soon – because of overlapping schedules.

He currently has no plans to wind down his current commitments. While a test recall for the Pakistan tour is likely at the end of the year, it is isolated enough not to affect other commitments in the winter. But at the age of 35, he sympathizes with those who are in the early stages of their careers, as they decide which path to take at a time when the cricket ecosystem is in constant flux.

“From my point of view, being in my late thirties, it’s easier for me to go to the right like I did, where you don’t play test matches, you focus on franchise cricket now. While if you’re a young player that comes through, there is also so much to be made, even outside of international cricket.

“So you’re almost like I don’t care so much because in terms of money you lose that hunger and I think I think you lose that thirst for test cricket, which is the absolute highlight.

“If I don’t play, I’ll have plenty. And that’s the danger, because there are so many friendlies, there’s so much potential, especially in the way England are playing at the moment. And I know it’s very early, but there are so many good players who can easily turn their backs on test cricket – don’t turn their backs but don’t worry they have to play test cricket when i think about 10 or 15 years ago it was all about playing test cricket.”