Looking back at the first week of the autumn camp





Texas Football concludes the first week of their annual fall preseason camp. Early reports indicate that the camp is proceeding as Steve Sarkisian and the company envisioned. Earlier this week, we mentioned that Kelvin Banks is off to a strong start. The rave reviews continue to pour in for the massive freshman offensive linemen. Bobby Burton, Eric Nahlin and Justin Wells of Inside Texas posted a great summary of what they’ve been through the first few exercises. Burton tempered expectations with a thought I’m sure is common among the Longhorns fans. While the Texas roster has some great players, particularly in the running back and wide receiver, Burton believes it doesn’t have overwhelming depth. On a more positive note, the trio discussed the talent advantage Texas could have over Big 12 teams. Justin Wells praised Isaiah Neyor, calling him “a true NFL prospect”. Burton repeated Wells’ praise for Neyor. Here are a few takeaways from the first week of camp. Every freshman offensive linemen has been called positive

I have no doubt that the freshman’s offensive line class will contribute this season. Malik Agbo was a focus of the Podcast “On Texas Football”. Texas seems to have staged a major coup to take the grown-up out of Washington. Elsewhere, Neto Umeozulu got positive comments for his performance. Umeozulu and Cam Williams were strong pass blockers at the high school level. Steve Sarkisian overloaded exuberant praise on Connor Robertson. We’ve already talked extensively about Kelvin Banks, Cole Hutson and Devon Campbell, whose strong play is almost an expectation at this point. The team must have the necessary depth to fight injuries, with many skilled employees. Quinn Ewers is arguably the most natural Texas passer we’ve seen

Just watching Quinn Ewers throw routes to receivers in practice is entertaining to watch. The throwing motion is smooth and effortless. Texas is lucky to have the freshman phenomenon of the red shirt on the 2022 soccer team. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has a strong start

The transfer linebacker was mentioned in the podcast above by the Inside Texas trio. He impressed James Madison and now gets the chance to show his skills at a higher level. More rave reviews for Isaiah Neyor

Heading into the 2021 season, we weren’t sure Texas would have enough consistent receivers. This year Steve Sarkisian will have a hard time getting any reliable receiver into football. The depth in running back and wide receiver is at the championship level. Neyor should be one of the players in charge. Tarique Milton emerges as a great player

Tarique Milton has a strong camp. That’s big news after some questioned whether or not he would recover from injury. Undoubtedly, the veteran player has a strong football spirit after being developed by Matt Campbell. If he’s anything like the player he was at Iowa State, Texas made this offseason a great receiver addition. It will take time to grow

Texas has an abundance of talent. However, as Burton noted, much of that talent is young and not yet overwhelming. Texas has a chance for a good season, but may need patience early in the year.

