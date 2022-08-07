Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka could be a rivalry in the making





Perhaps, in the future, if Coco Gauff continues to fulfill the fate that some have prophesied for her, her win over Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-4, on Thursday night will serve as a torch-lit moment. Or maybe it’ll just be chapter 4 in a rivalry that will stretch for decades. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova played 80 matches in the 70s and 80s, 60 times in finals. Many tennis fans are hoping for something like Gauff and Osaka, especially after Gauff’s nerve-wracking win in San Jose, California, at the Silicon Valley Classic, one of the many tune-up tournaments for the US Open. Gauff, who’s only 18, even though it seems like she’s been around for a while because, well, she’s swung into the lead and crushed her powerful serve, especially when she missed the last game of the first set. sealed. She looked like she would cruise to victory and build a 5-1 lead in the second set. Osaka served at 0-40.

But then Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion coming back from an Achilles injury she sustained in the spring, came to life. She saved four match points in that game and then three more in the next two as she narrowed the deficit to 5-4 before Gauff knocked the game out for good.

You know certain players, whatever the score, it will be difficult, Gauff said afterwards. It’s Naomi. She could have easily thrown in the towel, but she didn’t.

After it was over, Osaka said she realized during the match that she had been letting people call her mentally weak for quite some time. I’ve forgotten who I was, said Osaka, who is 24 and took several months off last year to deal with her mental health. I feel like the pressure doesn’t beat me. I am the pressure.

There are plenty of professional tennis tournaments throughout the year that are best skipped for a number of reasons due to low stakes, lack of star power and not a lot of money at stake. But this year, Silicon Valley Classic has bumped way above its weight. A stacked draw that top women can opt for this week to play in steamy Washington, DC, or temperate Northern California has produced matchups worthy of the later rounds of Grand Slam tournaments from the get-go.

gauff vs. Osaka was a 16th round match. Gauff, ranked 11th, lost 7-6(4), 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday night to fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain, winner of last year’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. was a matchup that Gauff enjoyed for a number of reasons. Tough players and playing high-seeds like this in US Open warm-up tournaments is what I’m asking for, she said Thursday night.

Because Gauff is so young, every game is both a single sporting event and part of a larger process. She reached her first Grand Slam final in singles at the French Open in June, where she lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland. She fell in the third round at Wimbledon in a tough battle against Amanda Anisimova, another young up-and-coming American. Gauff said Thursday night that she had learned from the loss to Anisimova that even against a strong baseliner she should remain aggressive and not take on the role of opposing striker. She has been training eight hours a day in Florida for the past three weeks to prepare for the summer hard court swing in North America. She said she felt the work paid off against Osaka, one of games’ greatest baseliners. I won the rallies more than she did, she said of Osaka. There is still a lot to go before the US Open, but this is a good start for me.

At the same time, on Thursday night, there were several moments when Gauff said she got a healthy reminder that she’s about more than just winning and losing. Gauff and Osaka both speak regularly on social issues, including human rights, gun violence and abortion rights. As they walked onto the field, the players saw a fan holding a sign with pictures of both of them and the words Thank you for being you.

Those kinds of messages are very important to us, Gauff said. It shows that people support us not only because of our career, but also because of what we do off the field. And for what it’s worth, Gauff and Osaka are all now even at two wins apiece.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/05/sports/tennis/coco-gauff-naomi-osaka.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos