Utah State Football holds Fall Camp’s first Scrimmage on Saturday





Scrimmage Statistics LOGAN, Utah Despite having to move his first fall camp scrimmage indoors due to inclement weather, sophomore head coach Blake Anderson was pleased with what he saw of the reigning Mountain West and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Champions as Utah State practiced for its eighth time on Saturday. Despite having to move his first fall camp scrimmage indoors due to inclement weather, sophomore head coachwas pleased with what he saw of the reigning Mountain West and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Champions as Utah State practiced for its eighth time on Saturday. “Sitting inside wasn’t what we wanted, but I thought we had some good exercise,” Anderson said. “The energy was really good. I didn’t think the performance was great, but as expected we have a lot of new guys trying to find their way and I think this could be a really good movie for us to learn from.” and make some improvements over the next week.” With the scrimmage indoors, Utah State worked mostly between the 30-yard lines and didn’t play a red zone. Overall, the Utah State offense won 688 yards (535 passes, 153 rushes), as the Aggie defense forced three turnovers with two interceptions and one fumble, all while sacking 13.0 and 24.0 tackles for loss added. Junior quarterback Cooper Legas led Utah State when he was 13-of-22 and passed 193 yards while sophomore Levi Williams , a transfer from Wyoming, was 11-of-22 passing for 173 yards. Graduated senior Logan Bonner was 5-of-10 for 73 yards in limited action. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Mrs Davis caught seven passes for 96 yards while graduate junior Xavier Williams , a transfer from Alabama, caught four passes for 92 yards. Junior Terrell Vaughn a transfer from Ventura (California) Junior College, had four receptions for 57 yards and redshirt freshman tight end Parker Buchanan had three catches for 34 yards. A total of 13 different Aggies caught passes during the scrimmage. Junior walks back John Gentry led the hasty offense for the Aggies with 50 yards on seven carries, while senior Macon Pilot got 45 yards on six carries and freshman Robert Briggs carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards. Overall, Utah State used six different running backs in the scrimmage. Defensive Graduated Junior Defensive End Daniel Grzesiak , a transfer from Nevada, had 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss as part of his 10 total stops. Junior Defensive End Byron Vaughns ended the scrimmage with five tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’aopuaka had 2.0 sacks and three total tackles. Graduated Senior Safety Hunter Reynolds and freshmen within linebacker Josh Williams both had interceptions during the scrimmage while redshirt freshman inside linebacker John Moa forced a fumble that was recovered by redshirt senior cornerback Xavon Steele . Before the scrimmage, six different Aggies picked up a sack and 14 different players tackled for a loss. “The defense stood out today,” Anderson added. “They had a rough day a few days ago and we challenged them and they came back with the right attitude. I thought collectively they got better as the day went on.” Utah State will continue its fall camp schedule next week, holding the second and final open scrimmage on Saturday, August 13, as part of Football Family Fun Day, at 2 p.m. Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW starts playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a game that airs on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m. For information on Aggie football tickets, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket office by telephone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during normal business hours. Fans can also purchase their tickets in person at the USU Ticket office within the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com. Fans can follow the Aggie football schedule at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletics program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.

