



Mindley gives West Indies A the upper hand on day one Fast bowler Marquino Mindleys early three-wicket burst took the spotlight when West Indies A grabbed the honor on the opening day of the first four-day Test against Bangladesh A on Thursday. Only 43 overs were possible at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia and the visitors reached 135-6 after being asked to hit first. Mindley finished with 3-43 his wickets, the first three to fall as Bangladesh A fell to 43-3. Fellow seam bowler Justin Greaves provided support 2-25. Captain Mohammad Mithun, who was the top scorer with an unbeaten 42, led a recovery for his side by anchoring an uninterrupted 44 run, seventh wicket position with Nayeem Hasan, who was 23 not out. Mindley skipped fourth in the morning when he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy, caught and bowled without scoring, with six runs on the board. After the break, he got Mohammad Saif (20) to hit a defensive strike behind him on a 30-run, second wicket score with Shadman Islam (17), then removed Fazle Rabbi Mahmud (1) for a flyout on the first slip by Bryan Karel. The next two wickets went down for 24 runs, causing problems for the innings at 66-5 before Mithun turned on 25 for the sixth wicket with Zaker Ali Anik (3) and then continued to amplify the innings with Nayeem. Mithun has so far faced 79 balls in just over 2 hours, hitting seven fours. SCORECARD: Close Day 1 – WI A vs BAN A Aug 4

