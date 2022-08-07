Why is OU recovering so well after Riley’s departure?

As Oklahoma’s 2022 football season drew to a close, it became painfully clear that these weren’t the same Big 12-dominant Sooner team fans they’ve been used to seeing for the past few seasons.

You wouldn’t notice it so much in the final season record – in the past three seasons, the Sooners have won 12, 9 out of 11 in the 2020 pandemic season and 11 games last season – but they didn’t win as handily or as decisively as previous ones. teams in Oklahoma.

Last season alone, six of OU’s wins were seven or fewer points. The Sooners lacked the killer instinct to drive teams away when they had opponents on the ropes. As a result, the Sooners finished third in the Big 12 standings a year ago, taking home a string of six consecutive conference championships.

The disappointing 2021 season was not a matter of lack of talent. Oklahoma certainly had enough. There was definitely an imbalance between the team’s offensive prowess and defensive prowess, but the Sooners were still able to come out on top in most of their games, even though more than half of the games played a different game. could have gone the way and OU with as few as seven or eight wins and an overall record barely above .500.

The point was that for the first time in a long time, Oklahoma seemed mortal and more vulnerable than it had been in a long time. And it was against that background, in late November, that the whole bottom seemed to fall out.

Less than 24 hours after losing their last regular season game at Oklahoma State, surprisingly lost their head coach, Lincoln Riley, who chose to abandon ship and head west to take the vacant job at USC. .

And that was just the beginning of the falling dominoes. Riley took half of the OU assistants with him, as well as several of Sooner’s key players who chose to follow him to his new destination.

For example, lingering concerns about Oklahoma state football were elevated to a whole other level of concern and uncertainty.

Brent Venables was the number 1 target from the start

When Riley left the podium on the right, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione immediately went into coach search mode, but he did everything he could to find the man he knew was not only the perfect fit, but also the right choice on the track. right time for the job.

Enter Brent Venables.

Venables was one of the Sooners themselves. Yes, he was Clemson’s defensive coordinator for ten years, but before that he held the same role in Oklahoma for 13 highly successful Sooner seasons under Bob Stoops. That in itself made Venables a very popular rental among Oklahoma fans.

Venables literally started on December 5, 2021 and it hasn’t stopped yet. His fire and energy and his passionate personality have breathed new life into Sooner’s dressing room. He has invested a lot of time in strengthening the relationships between the coaching staff and the players and between the players themselves.

The new Oklahoma chief has done a great job setting his vision for the Sooners to become a confident, physical, tough, work ethic team that competes at a very high level. You could tell that Early’s players came out of spring training this week and entered the fall training camp, that they are comfortable with the changes so far and are approaching practice drills with the same toughness, energetic and aggressive nature that is reflected in the personality from their head coach.

So how is it that Oklahoma’s football programming is doing so well after eight months ago, the sky was found to be plummeting? There are two main reasons:

The first is the Oklahoma football brand, one of the strongest in all of college football. Bob Stoops said it best at the time of the press conference after Riley’s departure announcement:

“There is not one man, one person in the history of the (Oklahoma) program greater than the program, (including) Coach Switzer, myself or Lincoln Riley.”

Rather, fans are some of the most passionate in the country, and there is an undeniable winning culture in Oklahoma. One sports columnist had this to say about the OU coaching change: “Oklahoma football made Lincoln Riley. Lincoln Riley didn’t make Oklahoma.”

The other reason, perhaps even more obvious, is that they definitely hired the right man to take charge as Oklahoma’s next head coach.

As always under AD Joe Castiglione, the Sooners found their man

The transformation is underway and it is refreshing and comforting to witness.

And Venables isn’t doing it all alone. You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with.

Oklahoma Football’s 23rd head coach has assembled a defensive staff after Riley decimated that side of the coaching staff. And if you ask me, the new guys in Norman have better references than the ones that left. At the same time, Venables was able to retain the entire offensive coaching staff, including the longtime OU assistant Cale Gundywho works with the wide receivers, and Bill Bedenbaughone of the best offensive line coaches in the college game.

Under Stoops and Riley, Oklahoma had kept the talent pipeline flowing with a number of top-10 recruiting classes. Venables is already making its mark in that area. With the help of former head coach Stoops, he stabilized and secured a No. 10 OU recruiting class for 2022 and is recruiting at an extremely high level this summer in meeting commitments for the 2023 class.

What’s also impressive about the Sooners 2023 class, aside from the quantity and talent level, is the balance, with highly regarded recruits for both offense and defense. OU’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 6 nationally, according to 247Sports.

While surprising and shocking at first, the change of coach actually comes at the right time and for all the right reasons. Though his words spoke differently, Riley was clearly not committed to Oklahoma long-term, and to be quite honest, his Sooner football team became too static and predictable and had lost its lead.

Venables’ passion for Oklahoma football never left him, even while he was with Clemson. And now the former Bob Stoops assistant is back where he really belongs.