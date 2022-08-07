Christie Brinkley’s son Jack Brinkley-Cook frolic on the beach with tennis star Genie Bouchard

Christie Brinkley’s muscular son Jack Brinkley-Cook was spotted on the beach in Miami on Saturday with tennis star Genie Bouchard.

One sighting that sparked rumors saw the bikini-clad blonde leaning on Jack’s shoulder and clinging to him as they drank the son on a recliner.

Jack, 27, went shirtless on the beach and showed off his sculpted physique as he shuffled his gear across the sand with Genie.

Genie, an accomplished tennis player who has played at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the French Open, glowed during her latest appearance.

She showed off her lithe, athletic figure in an old-fashioned chic gingham bikini as she pranced across the sand.

The 28-year-old, who was born in Montreal but has moved to Las Vegas, could be spotted laughing frantically as he shared a chat with Jack.

Genie, who with her twin sister Beatrice was named after Prince Andrew and Fergie’s daughters, had NFL heartthrob Mason Rudolph to date.

Mason, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, was with Genie . about two years earlier TMZ Sports reported their breakup in May.

Meanwhile, last year Jack broke up with his girlfriend of more than four years, Nina Agdal, a model who became world famous for dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nina, who is 17 years younger than Leonardo and three years older than Jack, broke up with Leo in 2017 when she was 25 years old.

Christie rose to fame writing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the 1970s, and Nina has since followed in her footsteps to cover the magazine.

Jack’s biological father is Christie’s third husband Richard Taubman, but he was adopted by her fourth husband Peter Cook, who is not to be confused with the English comedian of the same name.

Peter went on to marry a woman named Suzanne Shaw, who sniped in 2012 that she had flown to Indonesia because of his previous wife Christie’s “vengeful” attitude.

Suzanne wrote to the New York Post: ‘The black cloud of Christie Brinkley’s hatred’ [that] has hung over our lives for the five years I’ve been with Peter and our whole lives have taken an unfortunate toll on me and my daughter’s lives. I needed a break.’

Jack sprang up on Christie’s defence, calling the allegations ‘lies’ and telling MailOnline, ‘I rarely hear my mother or father talking meanly to each other, while there have been many instances where I have heard my father’s wife talk about my mother. ‘

In 2014, Suzanne left her husband, told… Page six that “I was captivated by Peter” and publicly apologized “for my part in causing Christie unnecessary pain.”