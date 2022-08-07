Hockey Canada board chairman Michael Brind’Amour resigns amid scandal

There has been more fallout for Hockey Canada following allegations that the organization mishandled the allegations of sexual assault against members of its 2018 junior team. Michael Brind’Amour has resigned as chairman of the board of Hockey Canada. per a Saturday announcement of the organization.

Brind’Amour was elected Chairman of the Board of Hockey Canada in 2018 and released a statement regarding his decision. Brind’Amour said change is needed to move Hockey Canada forward.

“I have listened carefully and intently to Canadians’ comments about the culture of our sport and our organization, and about our actions and leadership,” Brind’Amour said in his statement:. “I understand that the actions we have taken in recent weeks are part of the solution.

“My last term ends in November 2022 and I know there is no need to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport that our action plan aims to achieve .”

“I couldn’t see through this extension.”

It recently came to light that Hockey Canada has filed a lawsuit against a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by multiple members of the 2018 junior team after a gala in London, Ontario. As a result of that scandal, the Canadian government has frozen Hockey Canada’s funding until the organization can meet certain criteria.