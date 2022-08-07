Minium: New Premium Seats, Cup Holders, and Beer & Wine Sales Coming to ODU Football

NORFOLK, Va. Old Dominion has added another premium seating area to SB Ballard Stadium, called The Deck, which features West Side seating, an all-you-can-eat buffet, soft drinks, cash bar and meeting space.

The Deck will have TVs showing the live football broadcast and will also have unobstructed views of the playing field. All types of premium seats are sold out every season, and this is an attempt by ODU to meet the demand.

And that’s not the only change in ODU football home games.

This autumn, the general public can buy beer and wine for the first time.

ODU has also fulfilled a promise made three years ago to install cup holders on the more than 5,000 seat backs.

All 482 rear seats in the Cox Business Loge Lounge premium seating area in the south side have been replaced.

Fans will also notice new branding. It will be ODU’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference and the stadium grass will have new logos and new signage in the stadium.

“The Deck” becomes located behind sections W118 and W119 on the second level of West Side behind the ODU bank.

Tickets cost $1,000 each and include a buffet, free soft drinks, and a cash bar. In addition to the playing field, it also provides a clear view of the TowneBank replay scoreboard.

The Deck is largely marketed to businesses and businesses in the region as a place for corporate executives or their employees to mingle for both business and pleasure. But the club is open to anyone who wants a little more than just stadium seating.

For information about buying tickets for The Deck, or general subscriptions, call Justin Ross at 757-683-3360.

Most FBS schools, including: Virginia, Virginia Tech and James Madison already allow the sale of beer and wine at football and basketball venues. ODU was reluctant to adopt a similar policy.

Sports director Dr. Wood Selig and other ODU administrators authorized a “tasting program” for the sale of beer and wine at men’s and women’s basketball games last season.

Selig said ODU wanted to see if beer and wine sales led to fan behavior problems and said there were none.

Selig said ODU was careful with his caution, but he is happy that football fans can enjoy some beer or wine while watching the game.

“This is something our fans have been asking for for years,” he said, adding: “Fans are generally used to a beer when they watch a game.”

That has long been the case with the region’s two other major sporting venues, Harbor Park, home of the Norfolk Tides; and Scope, where the Norfolk Admirals play.

No mixed drinks are sold at SB Ballard’s concession stands. You must be in a premium seating area – the Priority Automotive Club, the Deck, deluxe suites, or the Cox Business Loge Lounge – to purchase mixed drinks.

The cup holders were promised in 2019 when ODU did a $71 million makeover of the old Foreman Field transforming the venue into SB Ballard Stadium. The number of seats was increased to 21,944.

Most of the stadium was demolished and rebuilt in just under 10 months, and the cup holders were one of several upgrades that had to be delayed due to cost.

A year later, ODU was in the midst of the pandemic and did not play football. When football returned last season, the university began making plans to deliver on its promise.

Branded Seats, a San Diego-based company that specializes in installing cup holders in existing stadiums, recently completed installing cup holders on 5,474 rear seats.

The response from fans was largely along the lines of “better late than never”.

“It’s been a big topic of discussion in our tailgate group,” said Ilana Davlin, an alumnus and former subscription holder.

“A member of our group often said, ‘God gave us two cup holders’ when we talked about it.

“It may seem like a small thing, but it’s a big deal for the fans that we finally have them.”

Longtime fan Larry Eakin called the renovation of SB Ballard Stadium “our shiny new BMW” and the missing cup holders “the ornament on the hood”.

“I’ve never cared much about cup holders, but I’ve heard a lot of fans who really wanted them. So I’m glad we have them.”

Jena Virgo executive director of the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation, the university’s fundraising group, said ODU always intended to install the cup holders.

“It’s something that was important to our donors and fans,” she said. “They have asked for the cup holders and we have listened to them.”

Promotional cups are being planned as a giveaway for backseat fans “because they’ve shown so much patience,” Virga said.

Greg Smith ODU’s associate athletic director for facilities and event management, was instrumental in selecting Branded Seats as a supplier and in choosing the type of cup holders the university installed.

Ironically, ODU planned to install small cup holders in 2019 that would not fit all of the drinking cups sold at SB Ballard Stadium.

Branded Seats’ cupholders were 33 percent cheaper than the standard cupholders, but also larger than what ODU planned to buy in 2019. The new containers will hold the largest drinks sold at SB Ballard Stadium, the souvenir cups.

“We were able to save some money and deliver a superior product,” Smith said.



Greg Smith holds one of the cup holders installed at the SB Ballard Stadium

Branded Seats got great reviews, Smith said. The group installed 65,000 cup holders at the Pittsburgh Steelers home stadium, now known as Acrisure Stadium.

As for the delay, Smith said: “We didn’t want this to happen. But we never stopped planning to install the cup holders.

“I think the fans will be very happy with the result.”

ODAF advertising labels are located on the front of each cup holder. ODAF hopes to recruit a sponsor for the labels next season.

Seats in the Cox Business Lodge Lounge was installed in 2009 and was replaced as they started to show wear.

The Cox Business Loge Lounge is one of the few premium seating options available. All 29 luxury suites and the 400 memberships of the Priority Automotive Club are sold out.

There are a few dozen box seats left, at $5,500 for four tickets. A membership comes with a coveted pass to the Red Garage, which is adjacent to the stadium. Cardholders have access to food and drink just steps from their seat.

For more information about premium seating options, please contact Ashley Vellines at (757) 683-6963 or by email at [email protected] orclick here

ODU opens at home on Friday, September 2, against Virginia Tech in one of the most anticipated Monarch home games in years. ODU disrupted Tech, 49-35, in 2018 during the Hokies’ first visit to Norfolk.

The game marks the debut of Tech head coach Brent Pry, who served as the defensive coordinator at Penn State while ODU head coach Ricky Rahne was the offensive coordinator. The 7 p.m. game is expected to sell out before the single season tickets go on sale.

Of the 36 sections on the east and west sides, 14 are sold out, 19 have limited availability and three have medium availability. There are about 4,000 tickets left and sales have been solid over the past week.

Last season, the Monarchs lost six of their first seven games, but then won the last five to earn their first bid since 2016. Ten starters return on offense and seven on defense.

To buy ODU subscriptions, click here

ODU’s Football Schedule for 2022

September 2, Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU

September 10, in East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+

September 17, in Virginia, 2 p.m., ACC Network

September 24, State of Arkansas, TBA

October 1, Liberty, TBA

October 8, opening date

October 15 in Coastal Carolina, TBA

October 22, South Georgia, TBA

October 29 in Georgia State, TBA

November 5, Marshall, TBA

November 12, James Madison, TBA

Nov 19, at Appalachian State, TBA

November 26, in South Alabama, TBA