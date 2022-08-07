Sports
What Arvell Reeses’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state football has encountered quite a few problems during its 2023 recruiting cycle, but closing the borders was not one of them.
Ohio is home to seven nationally ranked top 300 players, most of whom play in positions of need in this cycle. All but one chose to stay at home. Arvell Reese is the latest and final piece of that in-state puzzle for this cycle. Even if he is the lowest of the group, his decision may be the most important in the long run.
Jim Tressel built one of the best programs in the country in the 2000s, featuring mostly homegrown products. Many of those impact players came from Glenville High School, which knocked out Big Ten players every year during its heyday. Troy Smith, Ted Ginn Jr., Cardale Jones and Marshon Lattimore mark the list of players on that pipeline, although they are not the only names.
But those pipelines hadn’t been around for most of the last decade since Lattimore and Erik Smith showed up in 2014. Part of that was because OSU took a more national approach to recruiting under Urban Meyer, but also because the talent wasn’t the same. That could start to change in the coming cycles, starting with Reese and 2024 defending back target Bryce West.
We’re certainly proud of it, West told Cleveland.com. We all want to get the same offers. We all grind the same. We push each other. We were trying to rebuild a pipeline between Glenville and the state of Ohio.
That idea is about what the future holds for OSU. The immediate solution Reese brings is like the first linebacker commit of the Knowles era.
Knowles has always been known more as a schemer than a recruiter, but that doesn’t take away from how linebacker recruiting has turned out in 2023. Ohio State lost top 100 recruits Troy Bowles and Tackett Curtis last month after both made official visits in June. Bowles who chose Georgia didn’t come as much of a surprise, but Curtis who chose USC did. His relationship with Knowles traced back to his time at Oklahoma State, and for much of the past six months, it seemed only a matter of time before he closed the deal.
Instead, OSU had no linebacker commitments at the end of July, highlighting that even though Reeses’ recruiting started to blow up, he still ended up in Columbus. That job has been done, landing a player with a potentially high ceiling, though he’s still considered a raw talent.
Also, running backs coach Tony Alford and senior advisor and analyst Matt Guerrieri, who also played a role in this recruit, deserve the credit.
Switching to a 4-2-5 defensive schedule means the Buckeyes can take on fewer linebackers each year. Plus, the future of the rooms is still bright no matter what happens in this class, with Reid Carrico, CJ Hicks, and Gabe Powers all in their first or second year on campus. But Reese’s landing means two important things for the program.
First, it turns a supposed win into an indefinite win. Second, it could get the ball rolling on restarting a pipeline with a school that has brought great fortune to the program over the past 20 years.
Click here to see the complete Ohio States recruiting class for 2023.
More Buckeyes Coverage
Interesting things about OSU defense at camp
Williams and Pryor compete for RB snaps
Does OSU Have the Best RBs in College Football? podcast
Defensive starters follow in OSU camp
Day 2 OSU Camp Offensive Summary
Ohio State Tailgating Supplies for 2022
OSU still looking for OL depth
What progress looks like through the eyes of Ryan Days
Talking Day 1 of OSU Preseason Camp: Podcast
Julian Fleming had an off-season Iron Buckeye
What Ryan Day Said on Day 1 of Camp
OSU kicker moonlighting as cornerback
OSU Defensive Recap of Day 1 of Camp
OSU Offensive Recap of Day 1 of Camp
Notre Dame opener intensifies OSU camp
What does the Devin Royals dedication mean?
Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/08/what-arvell-reeses-commitment-means-to-ohio-state-football-buckeyes-recruiting.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Mick Scott: It starts with an earthquake | column book August 7, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi will chair the 7th NITI Aayog Board Meeting today August 7, 2022
- Ted Cruz will ‘wait and see’ if Trump shows up before making 2024 decision August 7, 2022
- Friendship Day 2022: Veere Di Wedding, 3 Idiots to ZNMD, Bollywood films to watch with friends August 7, 2022
- Elizabethtown tennis court in limbo, net profit lags behind spending | News August 7, 2022