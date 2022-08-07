What Arvell Reeses’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state football has encountered quite a few problems during its 2023 recruiting cycle, but closing the borders was not one of them.

Ohio is home to seven nationally ranked top 300 players, most of whom play in positions of need in this cycle. All but one chose to stay at home. Arvell Reese is the latest and final piece of that in-state puzzle for this cycle. Even if he is the lowest of the group, his decision may be the most important in the long run.

Jim Tressel built one of the best programs in the country in the 2000s, featuring mostly homegrown products. Many of those impact players came from Glenville High School, which knocked out Big Ten players every year during its heyday. Troy Smith, Ted Ginn Jr., Cardale Jones and Marshon Lattimore mark the list of players on that pipeline, although they are not the only names.

But those pipelines hadn’t been around for most of the last decade since Lattimore and Erik Smith showed up in 2014. Part of that was because OSU took a more national approach to recruiting under Urban Meyer, but also because the talent wasn’t the same. That could start to change in the coming cycles, starting with Reese and 2024 defending back target Bryce West.

We’re certainly proud of it, West told Cleveland.com. We all want to get the same offers. We all grind the same. We push each other. We were trying to rebuild a pipeline between Glenville and the state of Ohio.

That idea is about what the future holds for OSU. The immediate solution Reese brings is like the first linebacker commit of the Knowles era.

Knowles has always been known more as a schemer than a recruiter, but that doesn’t take away from how linebacker recruiting has turned out in 2023. Ohio State lost top 100 recruits Troy Bowles and Tackett Curtis last month after both made official visits in June. Bowles who chose Georgia didn’t come as much of a surprise, but Curtis who chose USC did. His relationship with Knowles traced back to his time at Oklahoma State, and for much of the past six months, it seemed only a matter of time before he closed the deal.

Instead, OSU had no linebacker commitments at the end of July, highlighting that even though Reeses’ recruiting started to blow up, he still ended up in Columbus. That job has been done, landing a player with a potentially high ceiling, though he’s still considered a raw talent.

Also, running backs coach Tony Alford and senior advisor and analyst Matt Guerrieri, who also played a role in this recruit, deserve the credit.

Switching to a 4-2-5 defensive schedule means the Buckeyes can take on fewer linebackers each year. Plus, the future of the rooms is still bright no matter what happens in this class, with Reid Carrico, CJ Hicks, and Gabe Powers all in their first or second year on campus. But Reese’s landing means two important things for the program.

First, it turns a supposed win into an indefinite win. Second, it could get the ball rolling on restarting a pipeline with a school that has brought great fortune to the program over the past 20 years.

Click here to see the complete Ohio States recruiting class for 2023.

