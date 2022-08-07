2022 Citi Open tennis tournament: semi-final results, how to watch the final





Business is wrapped up at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center and the coronation of a men’s and women’s champion is just one day away. The ATP and WTA hard court event is about to come to an end after four exciting semi-final matches on Saturday between Kaia Kanepi and Daria Saville, as well as Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang on the women’s side. And on the men’s side, it was Nick Kyrgios and Mikael Ymer’s turn, and finally Andrey Rublev and Yoshihito Nishioka. Here’s how the semifinals for the women’s and men’s singles went, as well as what we can expect for the Sunday final: Who won the semifinals of the Citi Open women? The women’s semifinals took place on Saturday, August 6, resulting in victories for World No. 37 Kaia Kanepi and World No. 60 Liudmila Samsonova. For the first semi-final, Estonian tennis star Kaia Kanepi battled Australian Daria Saville, taking a 6-3, 6-1 win. In the second semifinal, Russian Liudmila Samsonova took on China’s Xiyu Wang to secure the win 6-1, 6-1. Who will participate in the Citi Open women’s final? Kanepi and Samsonova take on the Citi Open final on Sunday, August 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Kanepi is aiming for her first title in nine years and Samsonova is aiming for her second WTA singles title. How can I watch the Citi Open women’s finals? The finals of the 2022 Citi Women’s Open will be broadcast on the tennis channel. You can stream the match on tennischannel.com, fuboTV or the Tennis Channel app. Who won the semifinals of the Citi Open men’s? The men’s semifinals also took place on Saturday, resulting in victories for world No. 45 Nick Kyrgios and world No. 98 Yoshihito Nishioka. For the first semi-final, Australian Nick Kyrgios faced Sweden’s Mikael Ymer to take a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory. Ymer took the first set while 2019 champion Kyrgios took the second set, though he struggled to get through Ymer’s serve. Kyrgios took the third set with a passing forehand winner to break for a 5-3 edge. In the second semifinal, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka took on Russian Andrey Rublev to secure the win 6-3, 6-4. Nishioka defeated top class Rublev in an unexpected final. Who will participate in the final of the Citi Open men? Kyrgios and Nishioka will take on the Citi Open final on Sunday, August 7 at 5pm ET. Nishioka will compete for his second ATP singles title against 2019 champion Kyrgios. How can I watch the Citi Open Men’s Final? The finals of the 2022 Citi Open men will be broadcasted on the tennis channel. You can stream the match on tennischannel.com, fuboTV or the Tennis Channel app.

