Australia fights back to reach men’s hockey final

Australia came in from two goals behind to keep their bid to keep their Commonwealth Games men’s hockey title on track after a 3-2 win over host nation England.

Goals from Phil Roper, his fifth in the tournament, and skipper Zach Wallace gave England a shocking 2-0 lead over Birmingham.

But Australia, which has won gold for men every time since hockey was introduced to the Games in 1998, was leveled through Blake Govers and Jacob Anderson before Daniel Beale faced the fourth-quarter winner.

Monday’s gold medal match will be between Australia and India, while England will face South Africa in the battle for bronze.

Australia, the world’s number one, was the favorite for the seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games final.

The Kookaburras had also won their previous five games against England, with their last defeat at the 2014 Champions Trophy.

But England, ranked sixth in the world, started on the front foot and forced a series of penalty corners, the last of which sparked a skirmish and David Goodfield fired wide.

Australia was slowly coming to the top and home goalkeeper Oliver Payne was on hand to thwart Govers, Aron Zalewski and Joshua Beltz.

From the last of those chances, England launched a tremendous counter-attack and Roper raced up the Wallaces pass.

The angle was tight, but Roper drove the ball between goalkeeper Johan Durst’s legs to drive the full crowd wild.

England doubled their lead four minutes into the second quarter when Nicholas Banduraks hit a penalty corner on an Australian player on the line as it went into the goal.

Wallace stepped up to convert the freestyle and easily beat the static Durst.

Stuart Rushmere had a chance to extend the lead before Govers, who had been refused by Payne at his nearest post, halved the deficit from a penalty corner.

Will Calnan was sent off to the sin box for 10 minutes at the start of the third quarter, and England were really against it when Thomas Sorby’s suspension reduced them to nine men.

Australia mounted the pressure but struggled to create clear chances before a huge roar greeted Calnans’ return.

But the Kookaburras equalized with Anderson’s powerful reverse finish after he found space on the left.

The goal was held up after a video reference, but England refused to surrender.

Banduraks’ effort was taken off the line by Flynn Ogilvie and the stretching Chris Griffiths shot over the top.

But Australia withstood late home pressure to leave England in a bid to match the bronze medal won in 1998, 2014 and 2018.

India defeated South Africa in the first semifinal.

Abishek and Singh Mandeep scored in the second quarter to give India a 2-0 lead at halftime.

South Africa came back into the game with a goal from Ryan Julius in the third quarter.

Singh Jugraj restored India’s two-goal lead and although Mustapha Cassiem withdrew one for South Africa, India held on.

Singh Manpreet said: In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, we lost the semi-finals and learned good things. That’s what we apply in these Commonwealth Games. We should not underestimate any team. Every team will give their best and we have to give our best every game, so we did that.