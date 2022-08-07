Sports
Australia fights back to reach men’s hockey final
Australia came in from two goals behind to keep their bid to keep their Commonwealth Games men’s hockey title on track after a 3-2 win over host nation England.
Goals from Phil Roper, his fifth in the tournament, and skipper Zach Wallace gave England a shocking 2-0 lead over Birmingham.
But Australia, which has won gold for men every time since hockey was introduced to the Games in 1998, was leveled through Blake Govers and Jacob Anderson before Daniel Beale faced the fourth-quarter winner.
Monday’s gold medal match will be between Australia and India, while England will face South Africa in the battle for bronze.
Australia, the world’s number one, was the favorite for the seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games final.
The Kookaburras had also won their previous five games against England, with their last defeat at the 2014 Champions Trophy.
But England, ranked sixth in the world, started on the front foot and forced a series of penalty corners, the last of which sparked a skirmish and David Goodfield fired wide.
Australia was slowly coming to the top and home goalkeeper Oliver Payne was on hand to thwart Govers, Aron Zalewski and Joshua Beltz.
From the last of those chances, England launched a tremendous counter-attack and Roper raced up the Wallaces pass.
The angle was tight, but Roper drove the ball between goalkeeper Johan Durst’s legs to drive the full crowd wild.
England doubled their lead four minutes into the second quarter when Nicholas Banduraks hit a penalty corner on an Australian player on the line as it went into the goal.
Wallace stepped up to convert the freestyle and easily beat the static Durst.
Stuart Rushmere had a chance to extend the lead before Govers, who had been refused by Payne at his nearest post, halved the deficit from a penalty corner.
Will Calnan was sent off to the sin box for 10 minutes at the start of the third quarter, and England were really against it when Thomas Sorby’s suspension reduced them to nine men.
Australia mounted the pressure but struggled to create clear chances before a huge roar greeted Calnans’ return.
But the Kookaburras equalized with Anderson’s powerful reverse finish after he found space on the left.
The goal was held up after a video reference, but England refused to surrender.
Banduraks’ effort was taken off the line by Flynn Ogilvie and the stretching Chris Griffiths shot over the top.
But Australia withstood late home pressure to leave England in a bid to match the bronze medal won in 1998, 2014 and 2018.
India defeated South Africa in the first semifinal.
Abishek and Singh Mandeep scored in the second quarter to give India a 2-0 lead at halftime.
South Africa came back into the game with a goal from Ryan Julius in the third quarter.
Singh Jugraj restored India’s two-goal lead and although Mustapha Cassiem withdrew one for South Africa, India held on.
Singh Manpreet said: In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, we lost the semi-finals and learned good things. That’s what we apply in these Commonwealth Games. We should not underestimate any team. Every team will give their best and we have to give our best every game, so we did that.
Sources
2/ https://www.birmingham2022.com/news/2727186/australia-battle-back-to-reach-men-s-hockey-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google Pixel 7 Ultra could come with a ceramic body August 7, 2022
- Chinese Official Says US ‘Wages War’ While China ‘Does Everything Else’ August 7, 2022
- Magnitude 2.3 earthquake strikes New Hampshire communities August 7, 2022
- Amazon Freedom Sale offers designer shoes for men: best deals under Rs. 3,000 August 7, 2022
- Who is each actor playing in the film? August 7, 2022