Irish soccer star charged in South Boston attack

The Suffolk DA says the victim is at risk of losing a kidney as a result of the supposedly unprovoked attack. Officials say an Irish footballer nearly caused a man to lose a kidney after attacking him outside a bar in South Boston. Former Derry GAA player Ciaran McFaul, 28, is accused of assaulting a man on June 20, around 2 a.m., after he was thrown from Lincoln Tavern. McFaul, who is from Ireland but currently lives in South Boston, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault and use of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm. The allegedly unprovoked attack happened when a heavily intoxicated McFaul encountered three men on West Broadway just outside the tavern and assaulted the group, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. Prosecutors say he punched a victim three times in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, and then kicked the man in the abdomen at least five times with a covered foot. The victim, who was not named, was treated in the Brigham and Women’s Hospital ICU for two days for serious internal injuries, including a stage four kidney rupture and internal bleeding. According to the OM, he runs the risk of losing one kidney completely. “This man’s hunger for violence resulted in possible lifelong consequences for a victim who did nothing but stand on the corner with friends. We will make sure he is held accountable for the damage he caused,” Hayden said. McFaul was ordered to pay $5,000 bail, surrender his passport, abstain from alcohol, remain in Massachusetts for the duration of his trial, wear a GPS tracking device and use an alcohol monitoring SCRAM device. McFaul is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim. He is due to appear in court again on September 14 for a hearing. The Irish news reported that McFaul played football for Derry for ten years before moving to Boston earlier this year to play for Donegal Boston GFC. Subscribe to newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest news from Boston.com

