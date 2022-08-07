Nick Kyrgios’ Shock Admission After Citi Open Performance

Nick Kyrgios admitted he struggled to fall asleep leading up to his Citi Open semifinal. Photo: ATP Tour/Getty

Nick Kyrgios has revealed that he “didn’t fall asleep until 4:50 am” for his semifinal win at the Citi Open in Washington.

Kyrgios continued his best season of his career with another incredible showing in the US capital on Friday night (Saturday AEST), as he hurtled past Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in straight sets.

The Aussie admitted he was physically and mentally exhausted from the previous day when he took out Reilly Opelka before sparing five match points in an epic quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe.

Kyrgios even says he had “so much adrenaline” going through him that he struggled to fall asleep leading up to the final four showdowns.

Fortunately, the 27-year-old owed his impressive serve as he defeated Ymer 7-6 (7-4) and 6-3 in what was Wimbledon’s fifth semi-final of his past six events.

Only an abdominal tension in Mallorca tainted the impressive run.

Quite remarkable for Kyrgios in Washington, the Aussie has yet to be broken in the tournament one more time.

Against Ymer, the Aussie didn’t even have to deal with a single breakpoint, in yet another clinical serve.

Kyrgios brought out the set point in the opener with his 80th ace of the tournament and sealed the set with a beautiful serve volley play and backhand flick overhead winner.

The second set also proved to be a serving duel, but the Swede would always come second against Kyrgios in this sort of mood, as the Australian wrapped up the last three games and had the upper hand in one hour and 34 minutes.

Kyrgios hadn’t made it to a final in three years, but now he has reached two in less than a month, including his breakthrough to his first Grand Slam title game at Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios relieved after booking place in final

That four-set loss to Djokovic at the All England Club remains the 27-year-old’s only defeat in his last 11 games since mid-June.

“I’m just happy to be back in the final,” Kyrgios said.

“I didn’t sleep until 4.50am. I had so much adrenaline. I ate some food, got treatment and only my body hurt so much after last night.

“It was an epic battle (against Tiafoe). I didn’t really do much today and I felt like my energy was a bit flat today.

“It’s understandable – I’m only human – but my adrenaline for the final will be there. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Nick Kyrgios celebrates a point against Mikael Ymer in the semifinals of the Citi Open in Washington DC. Photo: Getty

Had the ATP not stripped Wimbledon of ranking points in objection to the All England Club’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players due to the invasion of Ukraine, Kyrgios would have reclaimed his place in the world’s top 15.

Instead, he remains at number 63 and continues to make fun of the men’s rankings, which ridiculously also have Djokovic at number 6, the Serbian superstar’s lowest position in 15 years.

Kyrgios’ run in Washington guarantees the 27-year-old a rise to at least number 42 in the world and he is expected to climb to 37th place if he takes a seventh professional title.

With major events coming up in Montreal and Cincinnati, Kyrgios is on track to secure a key qualifying spot for the US Open, which begins in New York on August 29.

