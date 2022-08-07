England’s Moeen fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule





Aug 7 (Reuters) – England all-rounder Moeen Ali has warned other players could follow team-mate Ben Stokes in quitting one-day internationals and the format could be completely obsolete if nothing is done to improve the game's hectic calendar . Stokes, the England test captain, announced his retirement from over-50s cricket last month at the age of 31, citing an "unsustainable" schedule that has come under pressure from the rise of franchise-based Twenty20 competitions. . read more The insistence of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host one global event each year has further increased that workload. "At the moment, I don't think it's sustainable," Moeen said on the sidelines of The Hundred, where he heads Birmingham Phoenix. "Something has to be done because I'm afraid of losing the 50-over format in a few years, because it's almost like the long, boring… the 50-overs are right in the middle – there's no going on right now. importance attached to it." Other England players such as Jos Buttler and Joe Root have also expressed concerns about the schedule, while Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questions the relevance of the format. "International cricket in all three formats is by far the best cricket to play," added Moeen, who retired from test cricket last year. "But I do worry that there are so many tournaments that players are now retiring more – and you will be retiring more soon – because of overlapping schedules." The ICC said this week it hoped to retain players of all sizes despite mounting criticism, with CEO Geoff Allardice emphasizing that most players still had ambitions to play in World Cups and ICC events. read more Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in New Delhi. Editing by Gerry Doyle

