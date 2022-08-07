Fall Camp is underway, but there are still five big stories to keep an eye on on the trail





Want to attack every day with the latest Football Recruiting in Georgia information? That’s the Intel. This Rep Breaks Down The Next Big Moments With The 2023 Hiring Cycle. With 18 public commits, the Bulldogs are ranked the nations No. 3 on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. The On3Consenus rating also has the Dawgs at number 3 overall. ================================================= ======= Connor Lew, an in-state OL prospect from Kennesaw Mountain, is a very good player. He had the Dawgs as one of four hats on the table Friday night when he made his decision. Lew, a three-star recruit, has plans to center in college. He has a 4.4 point average and has been named to the All-American Bowl. The Dawgs got one of his official visits and made his last four. He chose Miami in a final group that also included Auburn and Clemson. With that, we have to tip Miami fans’ #LewtotheU hashtag game for this prospect. The problem there was that Georgia took two players to match what Lew can do in the 2022 cycle. Those two would be Georgia legacy Drew Bobo and All-American center Griffin Scroggs. Recruitment can often be about timing and available scholarships. Not just talent and fitness. It will be difficult for Georgia to attract a few elite linebackers in the 2024 cycle because of the remarkable recruitment it has done in 2023 in that position. The same level of difficulty will be for Alabama running backs in 2024. Lews heads to Coral Gables, but that wasn’t the only decision for Dawg fans to keep their eyes peeled this month. Did you know that the weekly DawgNation.com Before the Hedges program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to view and download it. Fast forward: speed demons come off the board Gibson just received an offer from the Dawgs on June 21 after a strong camp performance for the staff. He also visited Athens last weekend before the dead period for this month arrived. His defensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville High School is enthusiastic about him. He has elite speed, great ball skills and is tall, said Hewitt-Trussville defense coordinator Sean Talsma. Coaches love his height. He plays with the confidence that he can recover if he gets into a bad position. He’s done the work in the weight room and has put on good weight and got stronger too. Gibson won’t be the only Bulldog target with a legit sub-4.4 speed coming off the board this month. There is also a 4-star WR target Anthony Evans III from Judson High in Texas. Evans took an official to UGA in June. He ranks as the nations No. 44 WR and No. 337 general recruit. Receivers coach Bryan McClendon has always valued game-breaking speed. That’s what Evans is all about.

